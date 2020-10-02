BYU Football Adds San Diego State to 2020 Schedule

BYU added San Diego State to the 2020 football schedule this morning. BYU said the following in a press release on Friday:

PROVO, Utah — Brigham Young University and San Diego State University today announced a football matchup between the two schools on Dec. 12, 2020, at LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah.

The universities were originally scheduled to play each other this season on Nov. 14, prior to the Mountain West Conference’s decision on Aug. 10 to postpone its 2020 season due to challenges with the management of the COVID-19 virus.

“We are excited to have the Aztecs back on the schedule,” said BYU Director of Athletics Tom Holmoe. “We share a long history of exciting games over many decades. We are pleased the Mountain West Conference determined to play football in 2020 and worked with San Diego State to allow this previously scheduled non-conference game to be played.”

San Diego State is coming off a 10-win season in 2019 that included a 13-3 victory over BYU in San Diego. The Aztecs capped off their 10-3 campaign with a dominating 48-11 win over Central Michigan in the New Mexico Bowl.

San Diego State and BYU will meet at LaVell Edwards Stadium for the first time since 2010 when the two schools were both members of the Mountain West Conference. The Cougars beat the Aztecs 24-21 in 2010. Brady Hoke, entering his second stint as the head coach at San Diego State in 2020, coached the Aztecs in the 2010 game. BYU leads the all-time series 28-8-1.

With the San Diego State game back on the schedule, BYU currently has 10 football games scheduled in 2020. Kickoff times and broadcast plans for the San Diego State game will be announced at a later date.

Below is BYU's official schedule:

9/7 - @ Navy

9/26 - Troy

10/2 - Louisiana Tech

10/10 - UTSA

10/16 - Houston

10/24 - Texas State

10/31 - Western Kentucky

11/7 - Boise State

11/21 - North Alabama

12/12 - San Diego State

TBD - Army