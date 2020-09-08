BYU Football Announces 2020 Ticket Plans

After weeks of speculation, BYU announced their 2020 ticket plans for this football season. 6,000 fans will be allowed to attend the home opener against Troy. That number might chance "based on available pandemic data and recommendation of state, university and public health officials. BYU released the following statement on Tuesday:

"BYU Athletics today announced football ticket plans for home games at Lavell Edwards Stadium in 2020. Due to the uncertainties created by the pandemic, ticketing will transition from season tickets to an individual game-by-game model for the upcoming home schedule.

The individual-game ticket plan allows for approximately 6,000 fans (1,500 in four sections) to attend the home season opener versus Troy on Saturday, Sept. 26. Tickets for that game will go on sale to current season ticket holders on Sept. 14 through BYUtickets.com. Distribution will be based on the athletic department’s priority point system and will be available on a limited basis.

To provide a safe and positive experience for fans, the stadium will be evenly divided into its four natural sections, with separate entrance and exit locations for each section. The game-by-game model allows for the stadium capacity to increase as the season progresses based on available pandemic data and the recommendation of state, university and public health officials. A percentage of the available tickets for each home game will be set aside for BYU ROC students.

“We appreciate the university administration, government officials and a variety of medical experts who helped develop a plan to best ensure a safe and healthy game-day experience at LaVell Edwards Stadium,” said BYU director of athletics Tom Holmoe. “We are in the process of reaching out to season ticket holders with options for purchasing tickets.”

Everyone attending games at LaVell Edwards Stadium in 2020 will have a ticketed seat. All tickets will be delivered digitally. Transactions at the stadium such as concessions and merchandise will be cashless. In compliance with university guidelines and protocols, masks are required in all areas of BYU campus, including LaVell Edwards Stadium. Additional information regarding stadium access and game-day protocols will be provided to individuals purchasing tickets.