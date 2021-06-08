Sports Illustrated home
Sports Illustrated home
NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
Search
Publish date:

BYU Football Announces the Addition of Viliami Tausinga

Tausinga signed with BYU as part of the 2018 signing class.
Author:
IMG_2156

On Tuesday morning, the BYU football program announced the addition of linebacker Viliami Tausinga. Tausinga signed with the Cougars as part of the 2018 signing class. He committed to BYU over offers from Boise State, Fresno State, Nevada, Oregon State, Minnesota, Hawaii, UNLV, and Utah State.

Tausinga served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Tonga after graduating from East High School. He arrived home from his mission in April of 2020, and following Tuesday's announcement he is officially a member of the BYU football program. 

Tausinga will bring size and physicality to BYU's talented LB room - he could also end up playing defensive line. He was part of a dominant East team that went 14-0 and won a state championship when he was a junior. He also led East to an appearance in the 6A state title game as a senior. 

During his senior season, he racked up 150 total tackles and 8 total sacks. His production earned him 6A first-team All-State honors according to Deseret News. You can check out his senior highlights below.

Tausinga will be part of the 2021 BYU football roster.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Viliami Tausinga headshot

BYU Football Announces the Addition of Viliami Tausinga

Tausinga signed with BYU as part of the 2018 signing class.

Spencer Fano Headshot

Spencer Fano Discusses BYU Unofficial Visit

Spencer Fano is the younger brother of 2021 BYU signee Logan Fano.

Cody Hagen

How BYU Targets Performed at the Alpha 7v7 Tournament

Multiple BYU targets were in attendance for Alpha's 7v7 tournament on Saturday.

Lavell Edwards Stadium BYU football field

Tyler Little Discusses BYU Unofficial Visit

Tyler Little's path to college football was, in a word, unique.

USATSI_13759265_168390393_lowres

Get to Know the BYU Football Newcomers

BYU will add around 25 new scholarship players to the 2021 roster.

USATSI_16157005_168390393_lowres

Social Media Recap: Zach Wilson at Jets OTA's

Checking in on Zach Wilson as OTA's

tyler allgeier

SP+ Predicts the 2021 BYU Football Schedule

SP+ evaluates the 2021 BYU Football schedule.

kalani sitake vs utah

BYU Football: Recruiting Storylines During the Recruiting Open Period

For the first time since March 2020, the recruiting dead period is over.