BYU Football Announces the Addition of Viliami Tausinga

Credit: BYU Athletics

On Tuesday morning, the BYU football program announced the addition of linebacker Viliami Tausinga. Tausinga signed with the Cougars as part of the 2018 signing class. He committed to BYU over offers from Boise State, Fresno State, Nevada, Oregon State, Minnesota, Hawaii, UNLV, and Utah State.

Tausinga served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Tonga after graduating from East High School. He arrived home from his mission in April of 2020, and following Tuesday's announcement he is officially a member of the BYU football program.

Tausinga will bring size and physicality to BYU's talented LB room - he could also end up playing defensive line. He was part of a dominant East team that went 14-0 and won a state championship when he was a junior. He also led East to an appearance in the 6A state title game as a senior.

During his senior season, he racked up 150 total tackles and 8 total sacks. His production earned him 6A first-team All-State honors according to Deseret News. You can check out his senior highlights below.

Tausinga will be part of the 2021 BYU football roster.

