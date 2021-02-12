BYU Football: Austin Bell Updates Injury Status Ahead of June Enrollment
On the same day that BYU football offered Austin Bell a PWO spot, Bell committed to the Cougars. Bell is a running back out of Corner Canyon who described BYU as his "dream school." Bell verbally committed to BYU in November and he plans to enroll in June.
Bell held scholarships from Utah State, Northern Arizona, Navy, Army, Air Force, and Yale before suffering an ACL in jury as a senior. "I am currently 5+ months out of knee surgery and doing great," Bell said. "About 80% return to full function."
Testing: (Video Above)
- Speed - 4.50 laser 40
- Agility - 3.94 laser
- Pro SS Agility - 6.44
- L Drill Power - 34.5
- Vertical Power - 325 lb
- Clean Strength - 225 lb
- Bench 22x 225 lb
- Strength - 365 lb Bench
- Strength - 435 lb Squat
JUNIOR:
- First Team All State RB
- 6A Region 4 RB MVP
- 1459 Yds
- 25 TDs
- 8.8 YPC
- 15.6 YPR
- Bull yards 67.73%
SOPHMORE:
- Starting APB/SS
- Co-MVP 5A State Championship
- 1302 Yds 14 TDs 7.4 YPC 16.8 YPR
- 41 Tackles 7 PBUs 2 Int (1 pick 6) 2 TFL 1 Forced fumble
On his relationship with BYU running back's coach Harvey Unga, Bell said, "Coach Unga is a great guy and I love the way he coaches, I feel like it’s a perfect fit."
While Bell considers BYU his dream school, it wasn't always that way:
"Honestly growing up I cheered for Utah, but these past couple years, I’ve realized how good of a school BYU is. The Coaching staff is awesome and the way they use their running backs is a perfect fit for me, I’m all in."
Bell tells SI that he will enroll at BYU in June. BYU has found a lot of success with preferred walk-ons that eventually earn scholarships. The Cougars' leading rusher Tyler Allgeier arrived at BYU as a PWO. Bell hopes to be the next PWO to earn a scholarship.
