BYU Football: Austin Bell Updates Injury Status Ahead of June Enrollment

On the same day that BYU football offered Austin Bell a PWO spot, Bell committed to the Cougars. Bell is a running back out of Corner Canyon who described BYU as his "dream school." Bell verbally committed to BYU in November and he plans to enroll in June.

Bell held scholarships from Utah State, Northern Arizona, Navy, Army, Air Force, and Yale before suffering an ACL in jury as a senior. "I am currently 5+ months out of knee surgery and doing great," Bell said. "About 80% return to full function."

Testing: (Video Above)

Speed - 4.50 laser 40

Agility - 3.94 laser

Pro SS Agility - 6.44

L Drill Power - 34.5

Vertical Power - 325 lb

Clean Strength - 225 lb

Bench 22x 225 lb

Strength - 365 lb Bench

Strength - 435 lb Squat

JUNIOR:

First Team All State RB

6A Region 4 RB MVP

1459 Yds

25 TDs

8.8 YPC

15.6 YPR

Bull yards 67.73%

SOPHMORE:

Starting APB/SS

Co-MVP 5A State Championship

1302 Yds 14 TDs 7.4 YPC 16.8 YPR

41 Tackles 7 PBUs 2 Int (1 pick 6) 2 TFL 1 Forced fumble

On his relationship with BYU running back's coach Harvey Unga, Bell said, "Coach Unga is a great guy and I love the way he coaches, I feel like it’s a perfect fit."

While Bell considers BYU his dream school, it wasn't always that way:

"Honestly growing up I cheered for Utah, but these past couple years, I’ve realized how good of a school BYU is. The Coaching staff is awesome and the way they use their running backs is a perfect fit for me, I’m all in."

Bell tells SI that he will enroll at BYU in June. BYU has found a lot of success with preferred walk-ons that eventually earn scholarships. The Cougars' leading rusher Tyler Allgeier arrived at BYU as a PWO. Bell hopes to be the next PWO to earn a scholarship.

