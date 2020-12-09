BYU Football: Best & Worst-Case Scenarios for Recruiting Rankings

The early signing period is one week away - recruiting rankings are always a hot topic on signing day. BYU's 2021 recruiting class will be smaller than normal which has a negative impact on recruiting rankings. However, BYU has been climbing in the rankings after receiving commitments from players like Logan Fano, Raider Damuni, Dylan Rollins, and Dallin Havea. Today, let's take a look at the best and worst-case scenarios for BYU in the 2021 recruiting rankings.

For these scenarios, we'll assume that BYU signs ~17 players as part of the 2021 recruiting class.

Best

First, let's calculate the scenario where BYU lands their top targets. BYU already has commitments from players like Raider Damuni, Logan Fano, Bentley Redden, Dylan Rollins, Elia Migao and Enoka Migao. The Cougars are still targeting highly-rated prospects like Jaxson Dart, John Henry Daley, and a few others. Adding three of these players would create the highest-ranked recruiting class since 2016. BYU's best-case recruiting class would be ranked approximately 55th in the 247 composite recruiting rankings.

A recruiting class in the mid 50's wouldn't make national headlines but it would be worth celebrating for a few reasons:

The average star rating of this recruiting class would be the highest since 2010.

BYU would jump 25 spots in the recruiting rankings (compared to 2020) despite signing ~12 fewer players.

BYU would bite the scholarship bullet that they've been pushing off for a few years.

Worst

Earlier this year, there were many scenarios where BYU could sign some great players and still drop in the recruiting rankings. In fact, the size of BYU's recruiting class opened the door to the lowest recruiting class since class rankings started in 2001. However, BYU will avoid that scenario after landing players like Raider Damuni, Logan Fano, Dylan Rollins, and Dallin Havea over the past few weeks. With those players on board, BYU is one player away from matching last year's recruiting ranking while signing ~13 fewer players. Remember, recruiting rankings favor large classes so that would be a great accomplishment for the new BYU recruiting department.

For example, let's say BYU lands John Henry Daley but misses on others like Jaxson Dart. If BYU only lands Daley and finishes with 16 commitments in this class, BYU's recruiting class would rank 82nd - only one spot behind last year's ranking. With such a small class, the average rating of the class is probably a better measure of success than class ranking. From that perspective, this is going to be a very good class for BYU.

