BYU Football: BYU Makes the Cut for Victory Vaka

On Friday morning, BYU made the final six for Victory Vaka. Victory Vaka is a former Texas A&M commit who re-opened his recruitment a few weeks ago.

Credit: Twitter @No7oriou2

Vaka, a defensive tackle prospect out of California, has Florida State, BYU, Vanderbilt, Colorado, Penn State, and Michigan in his final six. According to 247Sports, Vaka will announce his college decision on January 6, 2021.

Throughout the recruiting process, Vaka earned 20 offers from the likes of LSU, Tennessee, Florida, Oregon, Utah, and Mississippi State. You can check out his junior highlights below:

Vaka is only recently on the market, so BYU will need to evaluate him and decide where to place him on their wish list. Defensive tackle is a position of need for BYU, so Vaka could fit in nicely from that perspective. However, it's important to remember that scholarships are very tight heading into the 2021 season. Accepting a commitment from Vaka would take a way a scholarship from either a returned missionary or a transfer from the transfer portal.

Raider Damuni, who signed with BYU on Wednesday, has already started making his pitch to Vaka over social media:

