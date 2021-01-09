BYU Football: Candidates for Offensive Line Coach

Things can change quickly in the world of college football. Only days after announcing his plans to say in Provo for another year and requesting help to find a home in Utah, Eric Mateos accepted an offer to coach offensive line at Baylor. Baylor made the hiring official on Friday afternoon. Now, BYU is in the market for a new offensive line coach. Here are a few of our top names to watch:

Edwin Mulitalo

Ed is the head coach at Southern Virginia University. Mulitalo played offensive line at Arizona before he was drafted by the Baltimore Ravens. Mulitalo is relatively new to the coaching scene, but he played 10 years in the NFL and he has various connections to the Baltimore Ravens.

Brent Myers

Brent Myers is the associate head coach and offensive line coach at Weber State. BYU has had a lot of success hiring from Weber State in the past.

Keith Uperesa

Uperesa played at BYU from 1974-1977. Since then, he has coached offensive line at Utah, UNLV, and Hawaii. Now he is the assistant head coach and offensive line coach at Eastern Illinois.

Ryan Pugh

Ryan Pugh coached BYU's offensive line in 2018 before Troy hired him to be their offensive coordinator. Jeff Grimes hired Pugh to be his offensive line coach at Baylor last week, but Baylor reversed the decision when they found some information about Pugh's past. Pugh could end up back at Troy, or BYU could try to hire him if Troy goes in a different direction. BYU would be giving him a second chance for a mistake he made many years ago. Pugh issued an apology via Twitter on Friday:

Andrew Mitchell

Andrew was the head football coach at Snow College before he resigned in November "to pursue other opportunities." Mitchell played at Oklahoma State and a few seasons in the NFL. Before he became head coach at Snow College, he was the offensive coordinator and offensive line coach.

Famika Anae

Famika Anae played at BYU from 2010-2012. He is the son of former BYU offensive coordinator Robert Anae. Famika has been a GA at BYU and Virginia, and he is the current offensive line coach at Texas A&M University-Commerce.

It's important to remember that BYU's two most recent offensive line coaches had no prior connections to BYU. It wouldn't be surprising if Kalani Sitake or Aaron Roderick found an offensive line coach that is not on this list.