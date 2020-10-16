SI.com
CougsDaily
BYU Football: Candidates to Replace Tonga & Fauatea Against Houston

Casey Lundquist

Earlier this week, BYU defensive lineman Lorenzo Fauatea announced on Instagram that he suffered a season-ending foot injury against UTSA. Yesterday, ESPN960 reported that Khyiris Tonga had not practiced this week and Jake Hatch confirmed that Tonga did not travel with the team to Houston. With two of BYU's best interior DL out against Houston, here are a few candidates to replace them on Friday night against Houston:

Caden Haws

Caden Haws was recruited to BYU as an offensive lineman. During the spring, he moved to the defensive side of the ball and immediately moved up the depth chart. Haws has played in all four games this season and I suspect he will see more playing time tonight against Houston.

Bracken El-Bakri

Bracken El-Bakri has started all four games for BYU this season. He becomes the most experienced interior DL available for BYU and he will need to play well tonight against Houston.

Earl Tuioti-Mariner

Tuioti-Mariner has also appeared in every game for BYU this season but he has been relatively quiet - Tuioti-Mariner has one tackle this season.

Gabe Summers

Gabe Summers has the ability to line up in multiple techniques for BYU. However, he has lined up mostly at defensive end this season. Listed at 6'2 275 lbs., Summers is big enough to make the move inside. 

Seleti Fevaleaki

Seleti Fevaleaki is a redshirt freshman who has a chance to make a name for himself in Tonga's and Fauatea's absence. Fevaleaki has been listed at defensive end on the depth chart this season, but he is another player that can move inside. 

