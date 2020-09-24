BYU Football: Candidates to Replace Tristen Hoge

On Wednesday, Marty Hoge took to twitter to announce that his son, Tristen Hoge, was one of the players that tested positive for COVID-19. Tristen started at Right Guard against Navy. After clearing COVID-19 quarantine protocols, Tristen returned to the practice field where he started to feel sick once again. Tristen visited with team doctors and found out that he had pneumonia which was likely caused by COVID-19. We wish Tristen a speedy recovery. If you haven't seen the video from Marty Hoge, it's worth a few minutes of your time:

Marty said that Tristen will be out "a couple weeks" as he heals pneumonia. While Tristen's health is certainly the most important aspect of this story, BYU also has a game on Saturday. These are the candidates to replace Tristen Hoge along the offensive line:

1. Connor Pay

Connor Pay is listed behind Hoge on the depth chart which makes him an obvious candidate to fill in for Hoge. Connor Pay is a true freshman who returned from his mission earlier this year. Pay was also recruited by Utah and Utah State in high school.

Pay has impressed during his short time in Provo and he will probably be a staple along the offensive line in the future. However, experience is paramount along the offensive line and he is inexperienced.

2. Chandon Herring

Chandon Herring started in multiple positions along the offensive line last year. Herring could move inside to right guard and Blake Freeland could start at right tackle.

3. Kieffer Longson

Kieffer Longson is listed as the backup left guard. Longson played in four games last year before suffering an injury.

4. Keanu Saleapaga

Keanu Saleapaga started at guard and tackle in 2019 but he has battled some nagging injuries this fall. According to Coach Mateos, Saleapaga was "almost back" last week.