SI.com
CougsDaily
HomeNewsLavell's Lounge+
Search

BYU Football: Candidates to Replace Tristen Hoge

Casey Lundquist

On Wednesday, Marty Hoge took to twitter to announce that his son, Tristen Hoge, was one of the players that tested positive for COVID-19. Tristen started at Right Guard against Navy. After clearing COVID-19 quarantine protocols, Tristen returned to the practice field where he started to feel sick once again. Tristen visited with team doctors and found out that he had pneumonia which was likely caused by COVID-19. We wish Tristen a speedy recovery. If you haven't seen the video from Marty Hoge, it's worth a few minutes of your time:

Marty said that Tristen will be out "a couple weeks" as he heals pneumonia. While Tristen's health is certainly the most important aspect of this story, BYU also has a game on Saturday. These are the candidates to replace Tristen Hoge along the offensive line:

1. Connor Pay

Connor Pay is listed behind Hoge on the depth chart which makes him an obvious candidate to fill in for Hoge. Connor Pay is a true freshman who returned from his mission earlier this year. Pay was also recruited by Utah and Utah State in high school. 

Pay has impressed during his short time in Provo and he will probably be a staple along the offensive line in the future. However, experience is paramount along the offensive line and he is inexperienced. 

2. Chandon Herring

Chandon Herring started in multiple positions along the offensive line last year. Herring could move inside to right guard and Blake Freeland could start at right tackle.

3. Kieffer Longson

Kieffer Longson is listed as the backup left guard. Longson played in four games last year before suffering an injury.

4. Keanu Saleapaga 

Keanu Saleapaga started at guard and tackle in 2019 but he has battled some nagging injuries this fall. According to Coach Mateos, Saleapaga was "almost back" last week.

THANKS FOR READING COUGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BYU Football Commit Raider Damuni Puts Versatility on Display

BYU commit Raider Damuni has played all over the field for Timpview.

Casey Lundquist

How BYU Can Make Moves in AP Poll: Week Four

A look at the teams that surround BYU in the AP poll.

Casey Lundquist

Fans no Longer Allowed to Attend BYU vs Troy

BYU reversed its decision to allow fans in Lavell Edwards Stadium on Saturday.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Reveals Uniforms Against Troy

BYU equipment teased the Cougars' uniform combination against Troy.

Casey Lundquist

Tracking All the Changes on BYU's Depth Chart Against Troy

BYU's depth chart against Troy looks a little different than it did against Navy.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Releases Depth Chart Against Troy

BYU released their official depth chart against Troy.

Casey Lundquist

by

Icecougar

Report: Former BYU Great Ziggy Ansah to Sign with San Francisco 49ers

The 49ers are looking for an edge rusher following an injury to Nick Bosa on Sunday.

Casey Lundquist

Week Three: ESPN FPI Predictions on the 2020 BYU Football Season

ESPN FPI currently gives BYU a 25% chance to go undefeated.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Improves to No. 18 in AP Poll, Falls to No. 23 in Coaches Poll

AP released the second in-season AP top 25 on Sunday.

Casey Lundquist

How BYU's Opponents Fared in Week Three

It was a good weekend for most of the opponents on BYU's 2020 schedule.

Casey Lundquist