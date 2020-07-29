CougsDaily
BYU Football Commit Bentley Redden on His Pitch to Other Recruits

Casey Lundquist

You can watch the first half of this interview with Bentley Redden here.

Bentley Redden is the kind of player that coaches dream of at BYU. Redden plays both Defensive End and Tight End at a high level. His Dad, Matt Redden, was a Defensive End for BYU in early 90's. Redden is 6'5 with great athleticism - he could excel on both sides of the ball at the next level. On top of that, he has a 4.3 GPA. BYU was Redden's first offer and many schools followed suit. Redden had more than 15 scholarship offers on the table from the likes of Tennessee, Virginia, and Arizona State. On Sunday, Redden committed to BYU. Redden will enroll at BYU after serving a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. I had a chance to catch up with Redden and talk about his decision to commit to BYU.

After looking at his film, I think Redden could excel at either Tight End or Defensive End at the next level. Here a few things that stand out:

Tight End

Redden runs good routes and catches the ball away from his body making him a reliable target. Redden tells Sports Illustrated that coaches like his "catch radius on the offensive side of the ball given [his] size." He possesses all the tools to be a great pass catcher at the next level.

Another thing that stands out - Redden is a willing blocker. He has the frame to add weight and become a well-rounded Tight End at the FBS level.

Defensive End

Redden has great speed coming off the edge. His high motor and pursuit stand out on film which is one thing that college coaches frequently bring up about Redden's game. Redden tells Sports Illustrated that college coaches also like his spin move. Lastly, Redden is physical. He hits hard and doesn't shy away from contact.

