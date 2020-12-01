BYU Football Commits Logan Fano and Raider Damuni on the Importance of 'Staying Home'

The state of Utah is not known as a recruiting hotbed to the same degree as California, Texas, or Florida, but power five schools are realizing how much talent exists in the Beehive State. BYU is aware - Jasen Ah You and Jack Damuni have doubled down on their in-state recruiting efforts to compete against those P5 schools. Their efforts paid off over the weekend when Raider Damuni reaffirmed his BYU commitment and Logan Fano committed to BYU over Utah, Washington, and Oklahoma. For both players, staying close to home played a major role in their recruitment.

Photo courtesy of Timpview High School

"I grew up with family being the center of my life." said four star recruit Logan Fano. "Staying home was something I always knew I was going to do." Fano and Damuni prep at Timpview High School which is only 2.3 miles away from Lavell Edwards Stadium. Raider Damuni said playing close to home was "one of the biggest factors" in his decision:

"Playing close to home was probably one of the biggest factors in my decision to play at BYU. Nothing compares to being able to play in front of your family, community, and friends at the highest level." - Raider Damuni

BYU believes they can win at a high level with a roster full of players from the state of Utah. Logan Fano agrees: "We've got to start showcasing our talent at home together. I don’t think people really realize how good Utah football is, and if we would all stay home...people would start to realize!"

Landing Fano and Damuni is a major step in the right direction for BYU, but the Cougars are not content to coast to the early signing period. BYU has turned their attention to other great in-state players like Jaxson Dart and John Henry Daley.

Logan Fano and Raider Damuni have joined BYU's recruiting efforts - they made their recruiting pitches to Dart over the weekend on Twitter:

The early signing period begins on Wednesday, December 16th. Both Raider Damuni and Logan Fano will sign with BYU during the early signing period before graduating early and leaving to serve missions for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints.