BYU Football Could Be Down '12 or 13 Guys' Against Troy

BYU's game against Army last week was postponed due to COVID-19. BYU said the following in a press release to announce the postponement, "As a result of a small number of positive COVID-19 test results and the resulting tracing exposures within the BYU football program, a mutual decision was made to postpone the football game on Sept. 19 between Army and BYU." Two weeks later, BYU is still feeling the impact of COVID-19 in the football program.

This week, Tristen Hoge was ruled out with pneumonia after he tested positive for COVID-19. Rumors have been swirling that BYU's secondary might also be without a few guys due to cases and contact tracing. ESPN's Rece Davis fueled those rumors on Gameday this morning. Regarding BYU, Davis said, "Be very careful. I'm told BYU might be down 12-13 guys because of testing and tracing. They might have some problems in the secondary."

Unfortunately for BYU, this is a very bad week to be missing key players in the secondary. Troy has very athletic wide receivers and a quarterback with a very lively arm. Keep an eye on true freshman Micah Harper tonight - I expect him to see playing time tonight for the Cougars.

Earlier this summer, I sat down with Harper to discuss his path to BYU:

