SI.com
CougsDaily
HomeNewsLavell's Lounge+
Search

BYU Football Could Be Down '12 or 13 Guys' Against Troy

Casey Lundquist

BYU's game against Army last week was postponed due to COVID-19. BYU said the following in a press release to announce the postponement, "As a result of a small number of positive COVID-19 test results and the resulting tracing exposures within the BYU football program, a mutual decision was made to postpone the football game on Sept. 19 between Army and BYU." Two weeks later, BYU is still feeling the impact of COVID-19 in the football program.

This week, Tristen Hoge was ruled out with pneumonia after he tested positive for COVID-19. Rumors have been swirling that BYU's secondary might also be without a few guys due to cases and contact tracing. ESPN's Rece Davis fueled those rumors on Gameday this morning. Regarding BYU, Davis said, "Be very careful. I'm told BYU might be down 12-13 guys because of testing and tracing. They might have some problems in the secondary."

Unfortunately for BYU, this is a very bad week to be missing key players in the secondary. Troy has very athletic wide receivers and a quarterback with a very lively arm. Keep an eye on true freshman Micah Harper tonight - I expect him to see playing time tonight for the Cougars.

Earlier this summer, I sat down with Harper to discuss his path to BYU:

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

THANKS FOR READING COUGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BYU Football: Bold Predictions Against Troy

Is it really gameday if you're not making bold predictions?

Casey Lundquist

by

Mpatt

BYU-Troy to meet for first time on the gridiron

The BYU Cougars and Troy Trojans will meet on the gridiron for the first time in program history on Saturday, September 26.

Max Clark

When Could Boise State Play BYU?

MWC commissioner Craig Thompson told the media that Boise State could play BYU in 2020.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Candidates to Replace Tristen Hoge

According to his Father Marty, Tristen Hoge will be out 'a couple weeks' with pneumonia.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Chaz Ah You Out for Season

Junior linebacker Chaz Ah You sustained an injury that will end his season.

Max Clark

BYU Athletics Prepares for NIL Compensation with Opendorse Partnership

BYU has partnered with Opendorse in preparation for NIL compensation in college sports.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football 2021 Commits: September Edition

The full list of the upcoming BYU recruiting class.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Commit Raider Damuni Puts Versatility on Display

BYU commit Raider Damuni has played all over the field for Timpview.

Casey Lundquist

How BYU Can Make Moves in AP Poll: Week Four

A look at the teams that surround BYU in the AP poll.

Casey Lundquist

Fans no Longer Allowed to Attend BYU vs Troy

BYU reversed its decision to allow fans in Lavell Edwards Stadium on Saturday.

Casey Lundquist