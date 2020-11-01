BYU Football Cracks the Top 10 in the AP Poll

BYU improved to 7-0 for the first time since 2001 with a dominant win over Western Kentucky. BYU's 7-0 start has earned them a spot in the top-25 for eight consecutive weeks.

AP released another in-season AP top 25 on Sunday. It's important to remember that some of the ranked teams haven't played yet and others have played only one or two games. Most notably, the Big Ten kicked off their season last week which caused some initial shuffling in the rankings.

Here is the new AP top 25:

Clemson Alabama Ohio State Notre Dame Georgia Cincinnati Texas A & M Florida BYU Wisconsin Miami Oregon Indiana Oklahoma State Coastal Carolina Marshall Iowa State SMU Oklahoma USC Boise State Texas Michigan Auburn Liberty

BYU improved to #9 in the coaches poll - up from #10 last week. The coaches poll has included the Big Ten and the PAC-12 the last few weeks. Here is the latest coaches poll:

Clemson Alabama Ohio State Notre Dame Georgia Cincinnati Texas A & M Florida BYU Miami Wisconsin Oklahoma State Indiana Oregon Marshall Coastal Carolina Iowa State SMU Oklahoma USC Auburn Army Boise State North Carolina Michigan

BYU's next game is an enormous matchup against Boise State. BYU has never beaten a Boise State team in Boise. They have, however, come very close on numerous occasions. Boise State is 2-0 this season with wins over Utah State and Air Force. It's worth noting that the Broncos are ranked #21 in the AP poll and #23 in the coaches poll heading into this weekend - BYU-Boise State will be a matchup of two top 25 teams.

