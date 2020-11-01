SI.com
CougsDaily
HomeNewsLavell's Lounge+
Search

BYU Football Cracks the Top 10 in the AP Poll

Casey Lundquist

BYU improved to 7-0 for the first time since 2001 with a dominant win over Western Kentucky. BYU's 7-0 start has earned them a spot in the top-25 for eight consecutive weeks.

AP released another in-season AP top 25 on Sunday. It's important to remember that some of the ranked teams haven't played yet and others have played only one or two games. Most notably, the Big Ten kicked off their season last week which caused some initial shuffling in the rankings.

Here is the new AP top 25:

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Georgia
  6. Cincinnati
  7. Texas A&M
  8. Florida
  9. BYU
  10. Wisconsin
  11. Miami
  12. Oregon
  13. Indiana
  14. Oklahoma State
  15. Coastal Carolina
  16. Marshall
  17. Iowa State
  18. SMU
  19. Oklahoma
  20. USC
  21. Boise State
  22. Texas
  23. Michigan
  24. Auburn
  25. Liberty

BYU improved to #9 in the coaches poll - up from #10 last week. The coaches poll has included the Big Ten and the PAC-12 the last few weeks. Here is the latest coaches poll:

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Georgia
  6. Cincinnati
  7. Texas A&M
  8. Florida
  9. BYU
  10. Miami
  11. Wisconsin
  12. Oklahoma State
  13. Indiana
  14. Oregon
  15. Marshall
  16. Coastal Carolina
  17. Iowa State
  18. SMU
  19. Oklahoma
  20. USC
  21. Auburn
  22. Army
  23. Boise State
  24. North Carolina
  25. Michigan

BYU's next game is an enormous matchup against Boise State. BYU has never beaten a Boise State team in Boise. They have, however, come very close on numerous occasions. Boise State is 2-0 this season with wins over Utah State and Air Force. It's worth noting that the Broncos are ranked #21 in the AP poll and #23 in the coaches poll heading into this weekend - BYU-Boise State will be a matchup of two top 25 teams.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

THANKS FOR READING COUGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Staff Predictions: BYU-Western Kentucky

Our staff picks BYU-Western Kentucky on Halloween

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

How BYU Football Equipment Balances Tradition and Variety with Uniform Combinations

I sat down with BYU Football Equipment Manager Billy Nixon to talk about BYU uniforms.

Casey Lundquist

What National Analysts are Saying after BYU's 7-0 Start

BYU has created a lot of national hype after a convincing 7-0 start.

Casey Lundquist

The Good & The Bad: BYU Football vs Western Kentucky

BYU improved to 7-0 for the first time since 2001 on Saturday.

Casey Lundquist

Watch: BYU-Western Kentucky Highlights

BYU improved to 7-0 for the first time since 2001 on Saturday night.

Casey Lundquist

ESPN FPI Predictions on the 2020 BYU Football Season After 7-0 Start

ESPN FPI currently gives BYU a 44% chance to go undefeated.

Casey Lundquist

ESPN Simulation Sends BYU Football to the College Football Playoff

ESPN Analytics gives BYU a 13% chance to make the College Football Playoff.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Western Kentucky Preview

BYU and WKU face off in a battle of mascots turned football game.

Joe Wheat

A Look at BYU Football's Scheduling Options in November

BYU has two openings in November - here are BYU's current scheduling options.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Current Cougars Mirror Former Cougars in the NFL

The No. 11 BYU Cougars dominated the Texas State Bobcats by a final score of 52-14 in their first home game in front of fans this year. Some of BYU’s stand-out plays from the night looked very similar to some of the plays made by Cougar alumni in the NFL on Sunday.

Max Clark