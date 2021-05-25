BYU Cracks Top 25 in First PFF ELO Rankings

PFF believes BYU can be a top 25 team again thanks to their playmakers and offensive line.

Pro Football Focus released its ELO rankings for all 130 FBS teams heading into the 2021 college football season. BYU made the top 25 - the Cougars were ranked #22. BYU was ranked ahead of 11 of their 2021 opponents. Only November foe USC ranked higher, the Trojans came in at #16.

Even though BYU ranks dead last in returning production, PFF believes BYU can "surprise again" with their playmakers and offensive line:

"After losing the second-best quarterback in college football, not many expect the Cougars to live up to a top-25 ranking. Still, they have playmakers at skill positions and could be returning one of the best offensive lines in the country. Baylor Romney settling into a quarterback-friendly system could allow BYU to surprise again in 2021." - Pro Football Focus

There's a lot to unpack in that quote. Let's start with the line about playmakers at the skill positions. BYU's highest-graded returning player is RB Tyler Allgeier according to Pro Football Focus. Allgeier received a 92.1 grade last season.

BYU will also have one of its deepest WR rooms in program history this season. Gunner Romney and Neil Pau'u return after locking down starting jobs last season. BYU has young players like Keanu Hill, Kody Epps, Chris Jackson, Brayden Cosper, and Chase Roberts who will be competing for reps. Then there is Puka and Samson Nacua - transfers from Washington and Utah who will likely see the field right away.

Those wide receivers will be even more formidable when paired with tight ends like Isaac Rex, Carter Wheat, and Dallin Holker.

Next, let's talk about BYU's offensive line. BYU lost 2020 starters Brady Christensen, Tristen Hoge, and Chandon Herring to the NFL. Even though BYU has talented players waiting to fill those starting roles, a drop-off in production is expected in 2021. If BYU is going to be a great offense in 2021, they need returning players like James Empey, Clark Barrington, Blake Freeland, and Harris LaChance to stay healthy and play well.

Finally, let's address PFF's comment about Baylor Romney. Romney is capable of winning the starting QB job, but he would have to beat out Jaren Hall and Jacob Conover to be the starter against Arizona. That QB battle could last through Fall camp. Remember, BYU waited until the week of the Navy game to name Zach Wilson as the starting quarterback last season.

BYU's Opponents in the ELO Rankings

Below are the initial ELO rankings of BYU's 2021 opponents.

Arizona: #100

Utah: #26



Arizona State: #33

USF: #114

Utah State: #120

Boise State: #39

Baylor: #74

Washington State: #66

Virginia: #48

Idaho State: NA (Not FBS)

Georgia Southern: #77

USC: #16

