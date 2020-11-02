BYU Football: Current Bowl Projections after 7-0 Start
Casey Lundquist
Nobody knows what the bowl season will look like in 2020, but that hasn't stopped national analysts from projecting bowl matchups. After a 7-0 start and a #9 ranking in the AP poll, BYU has caught the attention of national analysts. Here are BYU's current bowl projections from national sites:
Kyle Bonagura
Bowl: Fiesta Bowl
Opponent: Oregon
ESPN's Kyle Bonagura likes BYU's chances to make a NY6 bowl game. I would love to see this BYU offense go up against a very talented but inexperienced Oregon defense.
Mark Schlabach
Bowl: Fiesta Bowl
Opponent: USC
BYU beat a ranked USC team in overtime last season. A rematch in a NY6 bowl would be about as good as it gets for BYU fans.
Bowl: Armed Forces
Opponent: SMU
A 'Miracle Bowl' rematch would be fun, but this matchup would be disappointing if BYU goes undefeated in 2020. Relative to other projections, this would not be ideal.
Bowl: Orange Bowl
Opponent: Florida
I have a hunch that there would be a lot of scoring in this game. The bowl and the opponent would be fun, but BYU has never won a college football game in the state of Florida.
Bowl: Armed Forces
Opponent: SMU
Again, not ideal.
Bowl: Idaho Potato Bowl
Opponent: Nevada
This projection from Brett McMurphy is one week old. If a bowl game against SMU is not ideal, I'm not even sure what to call this projection. Based on the season that BYU has had so far, a game against Nevada in the Potato Bowl would be downright disappointing.