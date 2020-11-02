SI.com
BYU Football: Current Bowl Projections after 7-0 Start

Casey Lundquist

Nobody knows what the bowl season will look like in 2020, but that hasn't stopped national analysts from projecting bowl matchups. After a 7-0 start and a #9 ranking in the AP poll, BYU has caught the attention of national analysts. Here are BYU's current bowl projections from national sites:

ESPN Bowl Projections

Kyle Bonagura

Bowl: Fiesta Bowl

Opponent: Oregon

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura likes BYU's chances to make a NY6 bowl game. I would love to see this BYU offense go up against a very talented but inexperienced Oregon defense.

Mark Schlabach

Bowl: Fiesta Bowl

Opponent: USC

BYU beat a ranked USC team in overtime last season. A rematch in a NY6 bowl would be about as good as it gets for BYU fans.

USATSI_14892037_168390393_lowres

CBS Sports - Jerry Palm

Bowl: Armed Forces

Opponent: SMU

A 'Miracle Bowl' rematch would be fun, but this matchup would be disappointing if BYU goes undefeated in 2020. Relative to other projections, this would not be ideal.

USA Today

Bowl: Orange Bowl

Opponent: Florida

I have a hunch that there would be a lot of scoring in this game. The bowl and the opponent would be fun, but BYU has never won a college football game in the state of Florida.

247Sports

Bowl: Armed Forces

Opponent: SMU

Again, not ideal.

Stadium - Brett McMurphy

Bowl: Idaho Potato Bowl

Opponent: Nevada

This projection from Brett McMurphy is one week old. If a bowl game against SMU is not ideal, I'm not even sure what to call this projection. Based on the season that BYU has had so far, a game against Nevada in the Potato Bowl would be downright disappointing.

