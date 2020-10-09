BYU Football: Current Bowl Projections from National Analysts

Nobody knows what the bowl season will look like in 2020, but that hasn't stopped national analysts from projecting bowl matchups. After a 3-0 start and a #15 ranking in the AP poll, BYU has caught the attention of national analysts. Here are BYU's current bowl projections from national sites:

CBS Sports

Bowl: Armed Forces Bowl

Opponent: Cincinnati

It would be pretty disappointing if this 2020 BYU football team didn't have an opportunity to prove themselves against a P5 foe this season. However, a matchup against Cincinnati in January might be one of the better alternatives. Cincinnati is currently ranked #11 in AP poll.

ESPN

Kyle Bonagura

Bowl: Cotton Bowl

Opponent: Oklahoma State

ESPN's Kyle Bonagura likes BYU's chances to make a NY6 bowl game. I would love to see this BYU offense go up against a very talented Oklahoma State defense.

Mark Schlabach

Bowl: First Responder Bowl Gerald

Opponent: Tulsa

Not as fun as Oklahoma State or Cincinnati, but Tulsa is a good football team. The Golden Hurricane is fresh off an upset win over UCF on Saturday.

USA Today

Bowl: Fiesta Bowl

Opponent: Oregon

This might be my favorite bowl projection for BYU. It would be really fun to watch a BYU-Oregon rematch in a bowl game.

