BYU Football Depth Chart for Boca Raton Bowl Against UCF

How BYU will line up against UCF in the Boca Raton Bowl.

BYU is 10-1 and coming off a victory over San Diego State. This week, BYU travels to Florida to take on UCF in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cougars released their official depth chart for UCF on Sunday:

Quarterback

Zach Wilson Baylor Romney

This game could be Zach Wilson's final game in a BYU uniform. Every BYU fan should savor every offensive drive with Wilson at the helm on Tuesday night.

Running Back

Tyler Allgeier Lopini Katoa

Tyler Allgeier was out with an illness against San Diego State. He is expected to return against UCF.

Fullback

Masen Wake Kyle Griffitts

Masen Wake became a fan favorite this season. Wake has been relatively quiet the last few games.

Wide Receiver

Neil Pau'u Keanu Hill

Gunner Romney Brayden Cosper

Dax Milne Chris Jackson

Gunner Romney is expected to return to action after missing time against San Diego State with a concussion. Keanu Hill replaces Kody Epps as the backup for Neil Pau'u.

Tight End

Isaac Rex Carter Wheat

Isaac Rex has grown into a bigger role with each game - the future is very bright for the BYU tight ends.

Offensive Line

Left Tackle

1. Brady Christensen

2. Harris LaChance

Left Guard

1. Clark Barrington

2. Kieffer Longson

Center

1. James Empey

2. Joe Tukuafu

3. Connor Pay

Right Guard

1. Tristen Hoge

2. Chandon Herring

Right Tackle

1. Chandon Herring

2. Blake Freeland

Clark Barrington is another player that left the game against Coastal Carolina and is expected to return against UCF. Barrington has been a key part of BYU's success upfront.

Defensive Backs

Left Cornerback

1. Chris Wilcox

2. D'Angelo Mandell

3. Shamon Willis

Strong Safety

1. Troy Warner

2. Matt Criddle

3. Morgan Pyper

Free Safety

1. Zayne Anderson

2. Jared Kapisi

3. Tavita Gagnier

Right Cornerback

1. Keenan Ellis

2. Micah Harper

3 Isaiah Herron

Nickel

1. Kavika Fonua

2. Shamon Willis

Cinco

1. George Udo

2. Caleb Christensen

There are no changes to the defensive backfield depth chart.

Linebackers

Jack

1. Max Tooley

2. Pepe Tanuvasa



Mike

1. Keenan Pili

2. Josh Wilson



Rover

1. Isaiah Kaufusi

2. Drew Jensen

Flash

1. Payton Wilgar

2. Jackson Kaufusi

No changes to the linebacker depth chart this week. The linebackers have played very well this season.

Defensive Line

Defensive End 1

1. Zac Dawe

2. Gabe Summers

3. Seleti Fevaleaki

Nose Tackle

1. Khyiris Tonga

2. Caden Haws

Defensive Tackle

1. Bracken El-Bakri

2.Earl Tuioti-Mariner

Outside End

1. Alden Tofa OR Uriah Leiataua



Tyler Batty is no longer listed on the depth chart for BYU. Batty has been battling an injury, and he will likely be unavailable for BYU against UCF.

Specialists

Place Kicker

1. Jake Oldroyd

2. Justen Smith

Holder

1. Ryan Rehkow

2. Hayden Livingston

Long Snapper

1. Britton Hogan

2. Austin Riggs

Punter

1. Ryan Rehkow

2. Jake Oldroyd

Kick Return

1. Caleb Christensen

2. Miles Davis

Punt Return

1. Hobbs Nyberg

2. Talmage Gunther

No changes to the special teams depth chart this week.

