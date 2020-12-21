BYU Football Depth Chart for Boca Raton Bowl Against UCF
BYU is 10-1 and coming off a victory over San Diego State. This week, BYU travels to Florida to take on UCF in the Boca Raton Bowl. The Cougars released their official depth chart for UCF on Sunday:
Quarterback
- Zach Wilson
- Baylor Romney
This game could be Zach Wilson's final game in a BYU uniform. Every BYU fan should savor every offensive drive with Wilson at the helm on Tuesday night.
Running Back
- Tyler Allgeier
- Lopini Katoa
Tyler Allgeier was out with an illness against San Diego State. He is expected to return against UCF.
Fullback
- Masen Wake
- Kyle Griffitts
Masen Wake became a fan favorite this season. Wake has been relatively quiet the last few games.
Wide Receiver
- Neil Pau'u
- Keanu Hill
- Gunner Romney
- Brayden Cosper
- Dax Milne
- Chris Jackson
Gunner Romney is expected to return to action after missing time against San Diego State with a concussion. Keanu Hill replaces Kody Epps as the backup for Neil Pau'u.
Tight End
- Isaac Rex
- Carter Wheat
Isaac Rex has grown into a bigger role with each game - the future is very bright for the BYU tight ends.
Offensive Line
Left Tackle
1. Brady Christensen
2. Harris LaChance
Left Guard
1. Clark Barrington
2. Kieffer Longson
Center
1. James Empey
2. Joe Tukuafu
3. Connor Pay
Right Guard
1. Tristen Hoge
2. Chandon Herring
Right Tackle
1. Chandon Herring
2. Blake Freeland
Clark Barrington is another player that left the game against Coastal Carolina and is expected to return against UCF. Barrington has been a key part of BYU's success upfront.
Defensive Backs
Left Cornerback
1. Chris Wilcox
2. D'Angelo Mandell
3. Shamon Willis
Strong Safety
1. Troy Warner
2. Matt Criddle
3. Morgan Pyper
Free Safety
1. Zayne Anderson
2. Jared Kapisi
3. Tavita Gagnier
Right Cornerback
1. Keenan Ellis
2. Micah Harper
3 Isaiah Herron
Nickel
1. Kavika Fonua
2. Shamon Willis
Cinco
1. George Udo
2. Caleb Christensen
There are no changes to the defensive backfield depth chart.
Linebackers
Jack
1. Max Tooley
2. Pepe Tanuvasa
Mike
1. Keenan Pili
2. Josh Wilson
Rover
1. Isaiah Kaufusi
2. Drew Jensen
Flash
1. Payton Wilgar
2. Jackson Kaufusi
No changes to the linebacker depth chart this week. The linebackers have played very well this season.
Defensive Line
Defensive End 1
1. Zac Dawe
2. Gabe Summers
3. Seleti Fevaleaki
Nose Tackle
1. Khyiris Tonga
2. Caden Haws
Defensive Tackle
1. Bracken El-Bakri
2.Earl Tuioti-Mariner
Outside End
1. Alden Tofa OR Uriah Leiataua
Tyler Batty is no longer listed on the depth chart for BYU. Batty has been battling an injury, and he will likely be unavailable for BYU against UCF.
Specialists
Place Kicker
1. Jake Oldroyd
2. Justen Smith
Holder
1. Ryan Rehkow
2. Hayden Livingston
Long Snapper
1. Britton Hogan
2. Austin Riggs
Punter
1. Ryan Rehkow
2. Jake Oldroyd
Kick Return
1. Caleb Christensen
2. Miles Davis
Punt Return
1. Hobbs Nyberg
2. Talmage Gunther
No changes to the special teams depth chart this week.
