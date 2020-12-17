BYU Football: Early Signing Day Recap

BYU signed 16 players on the first day of the early singing period on Wednesday. If you missed any of the action yesterday, here's a recap of the early signing day for BYU.

Storylines

There was very little drama on Wednesday. Here were the three main storylines:

1. BYU got their guys

All 16 BYU commits signed the dotted line on Wednesday.

2. Jaxson Dart signs with USC

Unsurprisingly, Jaxson Dart signed with USC. BYU was in it until the very end, but a late visit to Southern California sealed it for Dart.

3. Still waiting on missionaries

BYU is still trying to figure out which seniors will return next season and which underclassman will declare for the draft. Since numbers are still unknown, BYU declined to announce returned missionaries that will join the program in this year.

What's Next?

As Kalani Sitake mentioned in his press conference yesterday, BYU is not done recruiting this class. They are still actively recruiting some prospects that did not sign yesterday.

Who Signed?

Here is the list of the 16 players that BYU signed on Wednesday:

Logan Fano

Position: Defensive End / Linebacker

School: Timpview High School

Measurables: 6'2, 190 lbs.

Competing Offers: Washington, Utah, Nebraska, Wisconsin,Oklahoma, Michigan, etc.

Star Rating: High 3 star (4 star according to 247Sports & Rivals)

Commitment Date: 11/28/2020

John Henry Daley

Position: Defensive End

School: Lone Peak High School

Measurables: 6'4, 225 lbs.

Competing Offers: Stanford, Washington State, San Diego State, Colorado State, UNLV

Star Rating: High 3 star

Commitment Date: 12/14/2020

Raider Damuni

Position: Defensive Back

School: Timpview High School

Measurables: 6'2, 190 lbs.

Competing Offers: Oregon, Utah, Nebraska, Wisconsin, Arizona, Oregon State, etc.

Star Rating: High 3 star

Commitment Date: 2/2/2017

Elia Migao

Position: Offensive Line

School: Chaparral High School

Measurables: 6'3, 320 lbs.

Competing Offers: Oregon, Michigan State, Nebraska, Arizona State, San Diego State, Colorado, etc.

Star Rating: High 3 star

Commitment Date: 9/1/2020

Enoka Migao

Position: Defensive Line

School: Chaparral High School

Measurables: 6'5, 230 lbs.

Competing Offers: Michigan State, Nevada, Arizona, San Diego State, Colorado, etc.

Star Rating: Mid 3 star

Commitment Date: 9/1/2020

Bentley Redden

Position: Tight End / Defensive End

School: San Clemente High School

Measurables: 6'5, 213 lbs.

Competing Offers: Arizona State, Virginia, Tennessee, Kansas, Nebraska, etc.

Star Rating: Mid 3 star

Commitment Date: 7/26/2020

Dylan Rollins

Position: Offensive Line

School: Sentinel High School (Montana)

Measurables: 6'5.5, 284 lbs.

Competing Offers: Minnesota, Oregon State, Air Force, UNLV, Utah State

Star Rating: Mid 3 star

Commitment Date: 12/08/2020

Nathan Hoke

Position: Linebacker

School: North Allegheny High School

Measurables: 6'3, 225 lbs.

Competing Offers: Air Force, Army, Navy, Central Michigan

Star Rating: Low 3 star

Commitment Date: 8/3/2020

Weston Jones

Position: Offensive Line

School: Romeo High School

Measurables: 6'5, 260 lbs.

Competing Offers: Virginia, Indiana, Iowa State, Toledo, Tulane, Air Force, Army, etc.

Star Rating: Mid 3 star

Commitment Date: 6/4/2020

Isaiah Glasker

Position: Defensive Back & Wide Receiver

School: Bingham High School

Measurables: 6'5, 195 lbs.

Competing Offers: Weber State

Star Rating: Low 3 star

Commitment Date: 11/23/2020

Sione Hingano

Position: Offensive Line

School: Chandler High School

Measurables: 6'5, 290 lbs.

Competing Offers: Idaho, Northern Arizona, SUU, Weber State

Star Rating: Low 3 star

Commitment Date: 11/19/2020

Dallin Havea

Position: Linebacker & Defensive Line

School: Provo High School

Measurables: 6'3, 215 lbs.

Competing Offers: NA

Star Rating: Low 3 star

Commitment Date: 12/7/2020

Kyson Hall

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Maple Mountain High School

Measurables: 5'11, 175 lbs.

Competing Offers: NA

Star Rating: Low 3 star

Commitment Date: 8/19/2019

Ricky Wolfgramm

Position: Defensive Line

School: East High School

Measurables: 6'1, 235 lbs.

Competing Offers: NA

Star Rating: Low 3 star

Commitment Date: 12/27/2019

Jovesa Damuni

Position: Running Back (Could also play Wide Receiver, Cornerback)

School: Ridgeline High School

Measurables: 5'11, 180 lbs.

Competing Offers: Utah State

Star Rating: Low 3 star

Commitment Date: 7/23/2020

Quenton Rice

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Faith Lutheran High School

Measurables: 6'1, 195 lbs.

Competing Offers: Dixie State

Star Rating: Low 3 star

Commitment Date: 8/7/2020

