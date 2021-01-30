NewsLavell's Lounge+
BYU Football: Expectations Ahead of National Signing Day

Three things to watch before signing day.
The early signing period has overshadowed the traditional signing day ever since its inception in 2018. For BYU, it's no different. The Cougars signed most of their players during the early signing period. While signing day doesn't carry the same weight it did in prior years, there are still a few storylines to follow ahead of national signing day. Here are my expectations for Wednesday:

1. No more high school signees

BYU signed 16 players during the early signing period. Barring something unforeseen, I don't expect more high school signees. However, recruiting changes quickly and that could still change between now and Wednesday. But don't be surprised if BYU announces the 16 players they already signed in December.

2. BYU will announce returned missionaries and grayshirts

Perhaps the most interesting storyline to follow on Wednesday will be the returned missionaries and grayshirts that will join the program. BYU has a lot of players in the missionary pipeline and relatively few scholarships available - they might not announce all the players that are home and eligible to play. Dallin Holker is one player that is expected to join the program before the 2021 season. Holker made an impact in his true freshman season.

Dallin Holker BYU Football

BYU's Dallin Holker (32) against Wisconsin in 2018

3. Transfer portal will not go away

BYU will keep their eye on the transfer portal over the coming months. Transfers do not have to sign on signing day, so BYU will try to improve their roster via the transfer portal. Finding a defensive back out the of transfer portal could be a priority. BYU already made a run at Gunner Maldonado before he transferred to Arizona. I recently talked with one DB in particular that has been in close contact with BYU, we will talk about him later as things progress.

