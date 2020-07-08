CougsDaily
News

BYU Football Extends Offers to Three West High School Teammates

Casey Lundquist

BYU football extended three scholarship offers to players from West High School yesterday: Dallas Vakalahi, Talitu'i Pututau, and Liutai Kinikini. All three players project as defensive lineman at the next level. BYU's defensive line coach and defensive coordinator, Ilaisa Tuiaki, extended the offers. Here are a few things to know about each prospect:

Dallas Vakalahi

We talked about Dallas in more detail yesterday - check out that story here.

Graduating Class: 2022

Vakalahi is listed as a Defensive Tackle at 6'3 270 lbs. Vakalahi preps at West High in Salt Lake City, Utah. Listed as a three-star recruit by 247Sports, BYU is Vakalahi's first offer. Vakalahi has also received recruiting interest from Utah and Utah State.

Liutai Kinikini

Graduating Class: 2022

Kinikini plays Wide Receiver right now but BYU sees him as a LB/DE at the next level. BYU is Kinikini's first offer. Kinikini has family connections to the University of Utah.

Talitu'i Pututau

Graduating Class: 2023

BYU was the first to offer Pututau but they certainly won't be the last. BYU sees Pututau as an interior Defensive Lineman at the next level. Pututau has family connections to the University of Utah.

There's a long ways to go before any of these players pick their eventual college. However, BYU was the first to offer all of these players and that certainly doesn't hurt their chances.

