BYU Extends Official Offers to the Class of 2022

On August 1st, BYU could extend official scholarship offers to the class of 2022
In the modern recruiting era, schools offer scholarships to standout prospects as early as eighth grade. Those scholarship offers are not official until schools send out official offer letters. For the first time on August 1st, BYU could extend official scholarship offers to the class of 2022. Below are a handful of 2022 targets that posted about their official BYU offers on social media.

Talin Togiai

Talin Togiai comes from a football family in Idaho - his older brother Tommy signed with Ohio State as part of the 2018 signing class. Tommy Togiai was drafted by the Cleveland Browns last April. His brother Tanoa signed with Utah as part of the 2020 signing class.

Talin currently holds competing offers from Nebraska and Utah. 

Cannon DeVries

BYU fans should be excited about Cannon DeVries. Cannon committed to BYU over a competing offer from Colorado. His recruitment was beginning to accelerate before he shut things down completely and committed to the Cougars. 

Keionte Scott

As things currently stand, Keionte Scott is BYU's top cornerback target. Scott is down to seven schools: BYU, Oregon State, Jacksonville State, Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV, and Cal. Scott has tentative plans to announce his commitment to his school of choice on August 11th.

Tapuvae Amaama

Amaama is a local OL prospect who has received multiple ACC offers over the last few months.

Cooper Ross

Cooper Ross is a BYU commit that plays at a small school in Arizona. His large frame (6'5, 245) could allow him to play a few different positions at BYU.

Liutai Kinikini

Liutai Kinikini committed to BYU in April. The West High product is versatile and could play a few different positions for the Cougars.

