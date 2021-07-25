BYU Makes the Cut for Snow College DB Keionte Scott

BYU was the first FBS school to offer Keionte Scott a scholarship in May. Since then, the Snow College defensive back has earned offers from Oregon State, San Diego State, Arizona, Colorado, Washington State, Jacksonville State, Western Kentucky, UNLV, and Cal among others. On Sunday, Scott trimmed his list of schools to seven and BYU made the cut. Scott's final seven include BYU, Oregon State, Jacksonville State, Arizona, San Diego State, UNLV, and Cal.

When the recruiting dead period ended in June, Keionte made the trip to BYU for an unofficial visit. Scott is one of BYU's top targets in the class of 2022. He also made trips to UNLV and Arizona.

Photo Credit: Twitter @KeionteS

During his visit, Scott spent a lot of time with BYU cornerbacks coach Jernaro Gilford. Gilford was the member of BYU's staff that offered Scott a scholarship in May, and he has been Keionte's main recruiter throughout his recruitment. Keionte observed Coach Gilford one day as he coached at the BYU Summer high school camps. Coach Gilford's passion and energy caught Scott's attention. "They weren't out there just to collect money, they were out there to coach...Coach G was out there sweating," he said.

After the camp, Scott sat down with Coach Gilford to break down his film, and to discuss the different ways he could be used in BYU's defensive scheme. Keionte noted that BYU likes his ability to play man-to-man coverage.

Scott has tentative plans to announce his commitment to his school of choice on August 11th. Until then, he is contemplating which school "will be the right choice for [his] future."