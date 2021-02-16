NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
Publish date:

BYU Football Extends Series with USF

BYU and USF added two additional games to their series.
Author:
Jaren Hall

On Tuesday morning, BYU and USF announced a two-game extension of their football series. BYU released the following information in a press release on Tuesday morning

"The additional two-game series will see BYU facing USF at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida, on Saturday, Sept. 3, 2022, and the Bulls coming to LaVell Edwards Stadium in Provo, Utah, on Saturday, Oct. 28, 2023.

Already scheduled to play in LaVell Edwards Stadium in 2021, the Cougars and Bulls first met in 2019 with South Florida defeating BYU, 27-23, at Raymond James Stadium, home to this year’s Super Bowl." 

In their first meeting in 2019, BYU fell to USF 23-27. Jaren Hall made his first career start replacing Zach Wilson who had broken his thumb the week before. Hall played well - he threw for 148 yards and one touchdown. He also ran for 83 yards and one touchdown before leaving the game with a concussion.

Baylor Romney came in for the injured Hall in the fourth quarter. Romney, who had never attempted a pass for BYU, threw for 73 yards on 6/10 attempts. Romney's go-ahead drive came up a few yards short, and BYU fell to 2-4 on the season.

According to BYU, kickoff times and broadcast plans will be announced at a later date. 

