BYU Football: Five Newcomers to Watch Against Navy

Casey Lundquist

Yesterday marked two weeks until BYU kicks off again Navy on Labor Day. The game represents a major opportunity for BYU - the game is the best mathup of the first week of college football. In fact, ESPN's Kirk Herbstreit will be calling the game. Here are five newcomers to watch against Navy.

Kody Epps - WR #0

kody-epps-byu-620x349
Photo Credit: BYU Photo

BYU's prized 2020 recruit might see the field for the first time as a BYU Cougar. Kody Epps was a highly-productive receiver from California who shut down his recruitment and signed with BYU during the early signing period. Wide receivers rarely see the field in their first game at BYU. Epps, however, has the talent to find early playing time.

Chris Jackson - WR #22

Speed sets Chris Jackson apart from other receivers at BYU. Jackson was brought in to contribute right away. I expect him to see the field against Navy.

Hinckley Ropati - RB #0

Ropati committed to BYU a few weeks ago and originally planned to enroll in January. After DHC transferred to Utah State, BYU's staff made room for the product out of Cerritos JC. Ropati has the talent to be a special player for years to come. Ropati has been climbing up the depth chart and could see the field as early as September 7th against Navy.

Tyler Batty

Tyler Batty is finally a freshman after signing with BYU as part of the 2017 recruiting class. At 6-5 261 lbs., Batty has the physical traits to be one of the best defensive ends in the Kalani Sitake era. Batty will compete for early playing time - especially after Uriah Leiataua suffered a leg injury earlier in fall camp.

Pepe Tanuvasa - LB #47

Pepe Tanuvasa is a transfer from Navy. His knowledge of Navy's offense makes him a prime candidate to earn playing time in his first game as a BYU Cougar.

Micah Harper - DB #5

Micah Harper is a bonus addition to this list. Harper is one of the better defensive back prospects that BYU has signed in the independence era. Harper's ability to avoid blocks and make tackles in space could allow him to see the field in his first game at BYU.

