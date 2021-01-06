NewsLavell's Lounge+
BYU Football: Five Players Receive All-American Recognition from Phile Steele

Phile Steele recognized five members of the 2020 BYU football team by awarding three players All-American honors and two more All-American honorable mentions. BYU said the following in a Wednesday afternoon press release:

PROVO, Utah — Three BYU players have been named 2020 Phil Steele All-Americans while two others received All-America honorable mention.

Offensive tackle Brady Christensen earned his 11th All-America citation of the postseason as a second-team selection by Phil Steele while receiver Dax Milne and kicker Jake Oldroyd were both named to the third team. Quarterback Zach Wilson and running back Tyler Allgeier both received honorable mention from Phil Steele.

Christensen has been named to more All-America teams in a single season than any other Cougar and the most since All-America tight ends Dennis Pitta (2009) and Chris Smith (1990) and All-America quarterback Ty Detmer (1990) were each named to nine different All-America teams in a single season. Detmer leads BYU with 14 career All-America team citations, while tight end Gordon Hudson had 13 career awards, followed by Christensen and Smith with 11 and PItta and Jim McMahon with 10 apiece.

Christensen's All-America awards this postseason include first-team honors from The Associated Press, USA TODAY Sports, ESPN, CBS Sports, Pro Football Focus and Bleacher Report and second-team recognition from the AFCA, FWAA, The Sporting News, The Athletic and Phil Steele. He is the first Cougar to earn multiple first-team All-America honors since Pitta in 2009.

Milne and Oldroyd picked up their second and third All-America awards, respectively, of the postseason. In addition to the Phil Steele honors, Oldroyd was also second-team pick by The Athletic and a third-team selection by AP, while Milne and Wilson also garnered PFF second-team honors. Oldroyd is a finalist for the 2020 Lou Groza Award while Milne was a finalist for the 2020 Burlsworth Trophy and Wilson was a finalist for the Manning Award and the No. 8 finisher for the Heisman Trophy.

Allgeier picked up his first All-America honors with the honorable mention recognition. The sophomore finished No. 8 in nation in rushing yards (1,130) and rushing yards per carry (7.53) and No. 9 in nation in rushing touchdowns (13).

Overall, BYU has now had six players receive All-America recognition this postseason, including freshman tight end Isaac Rex who earned Freshman All-America honors from The Athletic

