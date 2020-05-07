BYU Football: Five Redshirt Freshman That Could Make an Impact

Going into the 2019 season, 62% of the BYU football roster had used their redshirt waiver. BYU depends on player development to compete with their increasingly more difficult schedule. A big part of that development is allowing newcomers to redshirt and physically develop in the program. Today, let's look at five redshirt freshman who are ready to contribute this season.

5. Ben Bywater - LB

BYU returns a lot of young talent at Linebacker. After multiple position changes during the spring, however, there might be an opportunity for a couple newcomers to see the field this season. Ben Bywater is on the short list of candidates.

Bywater is an Outside Linebacker with good speed and athleticism who impressed last fall camp. He looks a lot like a young Zayne Anderson, but Bywater is has a slightly bigger frame. You can watch his high school highlights below.

4. Jackson McChesney - RB

Jackson McChesney received significant reps in only one game last season - UMass. McChesney made the most of those carries by racking up 228 yards on only 15 carries. McChesney will have a full year of post-mission training under his belt by the time the season kicks off.

3. Keanu Hill - WR

Keanu Hill is another guy that showed potential in very limited reps last season. Keanu appeared in the Idaho State game where he had 40 receiving yards on 3 receptions. BYU needs contributors to step up at Wide Receiver this year, Hill will have the opportunity to earn significant playing time.

2. Seleti Fevaleaki - DL

Seleti Fevaleaki will look to bolster BYU's pass rush this season. Fevaleaki followed Sitake and Tuiaki to BYU when he signed as part of the 2017 signing class. After a mission and a redshirt season, Fevaleaki has the opportunity to earn playing time at Defensive End in 2020.

1. Isaac Rex

BYU will use more 12 (1 Running Back, 2 Tight Ends) personnel in 2020 to get Isaac Rex on the field, he's that good. Matt Bushman is the undisputed starter at Tight End for BYU in 2020. Isaac Rex, however, made a very strong case to be the second-string Tight End as a Redshirt Freshman in 2020. Rex was consistently productive during spring football media availability. Rex uses all of his 6’6 frame to impact the game as a blocker and a receiver. He was a matchup nightmare for smaller Defensive Backs.

