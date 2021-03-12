BYU Football: Four Cougars Selected in Recent NFL Mock Draft

The last time BYU had multiple players selected in the NFL draft was Austin Collie and Fui Vakapuna in 2009. That will change this year as multiple Cougars are expected to hear their names called in the upcoming NFL Draft. In his latest mock draft, CBS Sports' Chris Trapasso has four BYU players in his seven-round mock draft. Below are the four former Cougars that were included in Trapasso's mock draft.

Zach Wilson

Team: New York Jets

Round: 1

Pick: 2

Commentary: "The Jets may think about offering a king's ransom for Deshaun Watson, but instead they go with Wilson at No. 2 to run Mike LaFleur's offense."

Brady Christensen

Team: Houston Texans

Round: 5

Pick: 3 (148)

Commentary: "Christensen is an older prospect and looks the part as a pass-protection specialist in the NFL."

Dax Milne

Team: Cincinnati Bengals

Round: 6

Pick: 6 (192)

Commentary: "Another possible weapon for Joe Burrow."

Khyiris Tonga

Team: Miami Dolphins

Round: 6

Pick: 22 (207)

As mentioned, the last time BYU had multiple players selected in the NFL draft was in 2009. If three BYU players are drafted, that would be the most since Brady Poppinga, Scott Young, and Shaun Nua were taken in the 2005 NFL Draft. If four former Cougars are selected in the upcoming NFL Draft, that would be the most since 2002:

If another player sneaks in and five BYU players are selected in upcoming draft, that would be tied for the second most in program history behind only 1986 and 1981 where seven players were selected out of BYU. However, the NFL Draft included more rounds in 1986 and 1981. If you exclude the picks after the seventh round (the number of rounds in the current NFL draft format) then two players would have been selected in 1986 and five players would have been selected in 1981.

In other words, five NFL Draft picks (in rounds 1-7) would be tied for the most in BYU history.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI