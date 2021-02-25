NewsLavell's Lounge+SI.com
BYU Football: George Maile Updates His Recruitment

George Maile is a 2022 OL out of Bingham with offers from a variety of P5 schools.
George Maile Headshot

Back in October, BYU offensive line coach Eric Mateos extended an offer to 2022 OL prospect George Maile. Maile, who preps at Bingham High School alongside BYU signee Isaiah Glasker, is the brother of 2021 Utah State signee Tupou Maile. George holds offers from USC, Utah, Cal, Nebraska, Oregon, and most recently Baylor among others. He is listed as a four star recruit on 247Sports. I recently had a chance to catch up with George and get an update on his recruitment.

It's been five months since Maile received an offer from BYU, and a lot has changed in Provo since then. Eric Mateos is at Baylor (hence the recent Baylor offer) and BYU has a new offensive line coach in Darrell Funk. Funk, who Maile describes as a "great coach and well experienced," will need to make up for lost time and quickly establish a relationship with George.

As of right now, Maile tells me that Oregon and Utah contact him the most. Once the COVID-19 protocols are lifted and visits are permitted, Maile would like to visit the University of Texas.

Maile doesn't have a set decision timeline, and BYU has a long way to go before they could be in a position to land George's commitment. After all, the Cougars are going up against the powerhouses of the West.

