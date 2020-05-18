BYU Football Head Coach Kalani Sitake Addresses Status of Team During Pandemic and Likelihood of the Season

Yesterday afternoon, the Voice of the Cougars Greg Wrubell, Jason Shephard, and BYU Football Head Coach Kalani Sitake gathered via video conference to discuss off-season plans and the reality of a college football season in the fall.

Though all spring sports – including spring football - were cancelled as a result of COVID-19, Sitake discussed how his team is using technology to study and prepare for the coming year. “Our players have taken advantage of [using technology],” Sitake said, “There’s not a lot distractions right now… that’s a good thing when it keeps it kind of simple for us.”

Coach Sitake shared his expectations of the players to Wrubell and Shepherd. He explained that the coaching staff still organizes work-outs for players to do while still practicing social distancing. “From the things I have seen and watching the players on Zoom and the feedback I am getting from our coaches, they’ve done an amazing job with their workouts considering the limitations.”

BYU players are balancing everything they can to be responsible citizens while also preparing for their responsibilities as football players. But, will they have roles to prepare for this coming season?

Coach Sitake said the following when asked how likely it is that football is played this season, “I think now we can forecast a little bit more with things going a little bit more lenient. I think for the most part we are ready for whatever comes. People are still important. I think there is this thirst and hunger for people wanting to get back together and get things back to normal and normal life is football in the fall.”

Certain conferences, like the PAC-12, have announced that they are prepared to play in-conference games only if that is necessary. As an independent program, BYU does not have the convenience of relying on an adaptable conference schedule. BYU might have to get creative with their schedule should the PAC-12 play a conference-only schedule.

Catch the full discussion with Greg Wrubell, Jason Shepherd, and Kalani Sitake here.

