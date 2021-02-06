BYU Football: Highlights of 2021 Newcomers

Check out the highlights of the 2021 scholarship newcomers.

As of the time of this article, BYU will add 21 new scholarship players to the 2021 roster. That number will change as BYU adds a player or two from the transfer portal. You can check out their high school highlights below:

2021 Previously Signed Additions

Dallin Holker - TE

Original Signing Class: 2018

Notes: Holker made an impact as a true freshman before leaving for a mission after his freshman season. If Holker can get shake off the mission rust, he will immediately compete for a spot in the two-deep. Holker will join the team this fall. Here are some of his high school highlights:

Ethan Erickson - TE

Original Signing Class: 2019

Notes: A tight end out of Hawaii that turned down offers from Utah State and Navy to sign with BYU. Erickson will join the team this fall.

Donovan Hanna - TE

Original Signing Class: 2017

Notes: Hanna signed with BYU clear back in 2017. He is already enrolled in classes and will participate in spring practices.

Chase Roberts - WR

Original Signing Class: 2019

Notes: Out of American Fork High School, Roberts was an Under Armor All-American. Roberts will join the program in the summer after he returns from his mission in March.

Michael Daley - LB

Original Signing Class: 2019

Notes: Michael Daley is the older brother of 2021 BYU signee John-Henry Daley. Michael led the state in sacks as a senior at Lone Peak High School. Daley will join the program in the fall once he returns home from his mission.

Isaac Matua - LB

Original Signing Class: 2018

Notes: Matua is a linebacker out of Kearns High School that is already enrolled in classes and will participate in spring ball.

Talan Alfrey - DB/LB

Original Signing Class: 2018

Notes: BYU needs help at Safety, and Alfrey is a candidate to compete for a spot in the two-deep. Alfrety signed in 2018 over offers from Air Force and Nevada. He was announced as a linebacker, but he could end up in a few different spots.

Dean Jones - DB

Original Signing Class: 2020

Notes: Dean Jones is a long and fast defensive back out of Arizona. Jones is enrolled in classes and will participate in spring ball. Last Summer, I had a chance to catch up with Jones and discuss his recruitment, you can watch that video below:

Cade Albright - DL

Original Signing Class: 2019

Notes: Albright committed to BYU over competing offers from Utah, UCLA, and Utah State. Albright will join the program in the fall.

Josh Larsen - DL

Original Signing Class: 2020

Notes: Larsen signed with BYU in 2020. He used his gray shirt last season and is enrolled in classes.

Brooks Maile - DL

Original Signing Class: 2019

Notes: Maile is a defensive lineman out of Saint George, Utah that committed to BYU over Utah State.

Bruce Mitchell - DL

Original Signing Class: 2019

Notes: Mitchell is another defensive line prospect that will join the program this fall.

John Nelson - DL

Original Signing Class: 2020

Notes: Nelson signed with BYU in 2020. He used his gray shirt last season and is enrolled in classes.

Oliver Nasilai RB/LB

Original Signing Class: 2018

Notes: Nasilai signed with BYU over Oklahoma State out of high school. Nasilai played linebacker in high school, he is listed as a RB/LB. He could play either position, but I expect him to make an impact during his time at BYU.

Campell Barrington - OL

Original Signing Class: 2018

Notes: Campbell Barrington is the younger brother of starting offensive lineman Clark Barrington.

Brock Gunderson - OL

Original Signing Class: 2019

Notes: Gunderson signed with BYU in 2019 over offers from Air Force, Utah State, Purdue, and UNLV among others.

Tysen Lewis - OL

Original Signing Class: 2018

Notes: Lewis is an offensive lineman out of Weber High School that signed with BYU over a competing offer from Utah State.

Class of 2021 Play-First Signees

Elia Migao

Position: Offensive Line

School: Chaparral High School

Measurables: 6'3, 320 lbs.

Competing Offers: Oregon, Michigan State, Nebraska, Arizona State, San Diego State, Colorado, etc.

Star Rating: High 3 star

Commitment Date: 9/1/2020

Enoka Migao

Position: Defensive Line

School: Chaparral High School

Measurables: 6'5, 230 lbs.

Competing Offers: Michigan State, Nevada, Arizona, San Diego State, Colorado, etc.

Star Rating: Mid 3 star

Commitment Date: 9/1/2020

Dylan Rollins

Position: Offensive Line

School: Sentinel High School (Montana)

Measurables: 6'5.5, 284 lbs.

Competing Offers: Minnesota, Oregon State, Air Force, UNLV, Utah State

Star Rating: Mid 3 star

Commitment Date: 12/08/2020

Quenton Rice

Position: Wide Receiver

School: Faith Lutheran High School

Measurables: 6'1, 195 lbs.

Competing Offers: Dixie State

Star Rating: Low 3 star

Commitment Date: 8/7/2020