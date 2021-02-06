BYU Football: Highlights of 2021 Newcomers
As of the time of this article, BYU will add 21 new scholarship players to the 2021 roster. That number will change as BYU adds a player or two from the transfer portal. You can check out their high school highlights below:
2021 Previously Signed Additions
Dallin Holker - TE
Original Signing Class: 2018
Notes: Holker made an impact as a true freshman before leaving for a mission after his freshman season. If Holker can get shake off the mission rust, he will immediately compete for a spot in the two-deep. Holker will join the team this fall. Here are some of his high school highlights:
Ethan Erickson - TE
Original Signing Class: 2019
Notes: A tight end out of Hawaii that turned down offers from Utah State and Navy to sign with BYU. Erickson will join the team this fall.
Donovan Hanna - TE
Original Signing Class: 2017
Notes: Hanna signed with BYU clear back in 2017. He is already enrolled in classes and will participate in spring practices.
Chase Roberts - WR
Original Signing Class: 2019
Notes: Out of American Fork High School, Roberts was an Under Armor All-American. Roberts will join the program in the summer after he returns from his mission in March.
Michael Daley - LB
Original Signing Class: 2019
Notes: Michael Daley is the older brother of 2021 BYU signee John-Henry Daley. Michael led the state in sacks as a senior at Lone Peak High School. Daley will join the program in the fall once he returns home from his mission.
Isaac Matua - LB
Original Signing Class: 2018
Notes: Matua is a linebacker out of Kearns High School that is already enrolled in classes and will participate in spring ball.
Talan Alfrey - DB/LB
Original Signing Class: 2018
Notes: BYU needs help at Safety, and Alfrey is a candidate to compete for a spot in the two-deep. Alfrety signed in 2018 over offers from Air Force and Nevada. He was announced as a linebacker, but he could end up in a few different spots.
Dean Jones - DB
Original Signing Class: 2020
Notes: Dean Jones is a long and fast defensive back out of Arizona. Jones is enrolled in classes and will participate in spring ball. Last Summer, I had a chance to catch up with Jones and discuss his recruitment, you can watch that video below:
Cade Albright - DL
Original Signing Class: 2019
Notes: Albright committed to BYU over competing offers from Utah, UCLA, and Utah State. Albright will join the program in the fall.
Josh Larsen - DL
Original Signing Class: 2020
Notes: Larsen signed with BYU in 2020. He used his gray shirt last season and is enrolled in classes.
Brooks Maile - DL
Original Signing Class: 2019
Notes: Maile is a defensive lineman out of Saint George, Utah that committed to BYU over Utah State.
Bruce Mitchell - DL
Original Signing Class: 2019
Notes: Mitchell is another defensive line prospect that will join the program this fall.
John Nelson - DL
Original Signing Class: 2020
Notes: Nelson signed with BYU in 2020. He used his gray shirt last season and is enrolled in classes.
Oliver Nasilai RB/LB
Original Signing Class: 2018
Notes: Nasilai signed with BYU over Oklahoma State out of high school. Nasilai played linebacker in high school, he is listed as a RB/LB. He could play either position, but I expect him to make an impact during his time at BYU.
Campell Barrington - OL
Original Signing Class: 2018
Notes: Campbell Barrington is the younger brother of starting offensive lineman Clark Barrington.
Brock Gunderson - OL
Original Signing Class: 2019
Notes: Gunderson signed with BYU in 2019 over offers from Air Force, Utah State, Purdue, and UNLV among others.
Tysen Lewis - OL
Original Signing Class: 2018
Notes: Lewis is an offensive lineman out of Weber High School that signed with BYU over a competing offer from Utah State.
Class of 2021 Play-First Signees
Elia Migao
Position: Offensive Line
School: Chaparral High School
Measurables: 6'3, 320 lbs.
Competing Offers: Oregon, Michigan State, Nebraska, Arizona State, San Diego State, Colorado, etc.
Star Rating: High 3 star
Commitment Date: 9/1/2020
Enoka Migao
Position: Defensive Line
School: Chaparral High School
Measurables: 6'5, 230 lbs.
Competing Offers: Michigan State, Nevada, Arizona, San Diego State, Colorado, etc.
Star Rating: Mid 3 star
Commitment Date: 9/1/2020
Dylan Rollins
Position: Offensive Line
School: Sentinel High School (Montana)
Measurables: 6'5.5, 284 lbs.
Competing Offers: Minnesota, Oregon State, Air Force, UNLV, Utah State
Star Rating: Mid 3 star
Commitment Date: 12/08/2020
Quenton Rice
Position: Wide Receiver
School: Faith Lutheran High School
Measurables: 6'1, 195 lbs.
Competing Offers: Dixie State
Star Rating: Low 3 star
Commitment Date: 8/7/2020