BYU Football: Highlights of 2022 Commits

The list of 2022 BYU commits has grown from one to four over the last three weeks. Maika Kaufusi, Jarinn Kalama, and Cannon DeVries joined Noah Moeaki as 2022 BYU commits. Below are the highlights of the four early commits.

Noah Moeaki

Noah Moeaki plays on both sides of the ball for American Fork. He is the son a John Moeaki who played for BYU in 1994. Moeaki is a three-star recruit according to 247Sports and he holds competing offers from Utah and Utah State.

Maika Kaufusi

Maika Kaufusi is the younger brother of Isaiah and Jackson Kaufusi. Kaufusi is listed as a safety by 247Sports, but he could play various positions at the next level. As far as positions are concerned, Maika says, "As of right now I am listed as an athlete...[BYU] said they will see what I grow into and how my senior year of high school football plays out." Maika has played safety, linebacker, wide receiver, and even long snapper at Alta High School.

Jarinn Kalama

Kalama, a WR/FS out of Wasatch High School, could play on either side of the ball at BYU.

Cannon DeVries

On Tuesday night, Cannon DeVries committed to BYU. DeVries, an athlete that plays both wide receiver and safety for Weber High School, is listed at 6'0, 160 pounds. DeVries' recruitment really accelerated over the past month - he received an offer from Colorado one day before he received an offer from BYU. He also held an offer from Weber State. Earlier this month, I caught up with DeVries to discuss his offer from BYU.

