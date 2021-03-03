BYU Football Offers Cannon DeVries

On Tuesday afternoon, BYU offered Cannon DeVries out of Weber High School. DeVries, an athlete that plays both wide receiver and safety, is listed at 6'0, 160 pounds. DeVries' recruitment has really accelerated this week - he received an offer from Colorado on Monday before receiving an offer from BYU on Tuesday. He also holds an offer from Weber State. I had a chance to catch up with DeVries to discuss his recent offer from BYU.

DeVries has been in contact with BYU for four or five months. Coach Unga, Coach Hadley, Coach Tuiaki, and Coach Sitake have been his main recruiter at different times.

Besides Weber State and Colorado, Devries tells me that he also hears from Nevada, Utah, UCLA, Yale, Dartmouth, and SUU among others.

On which position he is being recruiting to play at BYU, DeVries said, "They are recruiting me as an athlete, they like me all over the field." Should he sign with BYU, he will be able to choose his position of preference. When asked which position he preferred most, DeVries said, "I just love being an athlete. I love all three aspects of the game." You can check out DeVries' highlights as a wide receiver, safety, and kick returner below:

DeVries also runs track and plays basketball. Since the 2020 track season was canceled by the pandemic, Cannon hasn't logged official track times since his freshman year. As a freshman, however, he broke the district record in the 400 M with a time of 51.0 - a record that stood for 25 years.

It didn't take long for 2021 BYU signee Raider Damuni to start making his pitch to DeVries on social media:



Given the trajectory of DeVries' recruitment, there are probably more offers on the horizon. BYU would do very well to add his versatility to their 2022 class.

