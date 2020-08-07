CougsDaily
BYU Football: Hinckley Ropati Added to Official Roster

Casey Lundquist

Hinckley Ropati had been officially added to the roster and will participate in fall camp. Ropati will wear #7 which became available after Kody Epps switched to #0. Ropati is capable of competing for playing time right away. However, guys like Lopini Katoa, Tyler Allgeier, and Jackson McChesney will be the front runners for early playing time. Sione Finau is another weapon that BYU can use once he is completely healed from his ACL tear.

Take a look at Ropati's Freshman film:

A few things stand out when I watch Ropati's Freshman film at Cerritos JC:

1. Physicality

You don't draw comparisons to Fui Vakapuna without being a very tough and physical runner - Ropati is exactly that. He averaged 6.9 yards per carry as a Freshman due in large part to his yards after contact. Ropati will bring a unique skillset to BYU's backfield.

2. Vision

Ropati's ability to hit the right hole at the right time stands out on film. BYU has had a few running backs in recent years that have struggled to hit the correct hole. Ropati is fast enough that his physicality, vision, and quickness will make him a weapon for BYU's offense.

3. Willing Blocker in Pass Protection

BYU places an extra emphasis on a running back's ability to block is pass pro. Hinckley is a willing blocker in pass protection which is a skill that will help him find playing time. BYU likes that Ropati can be an all-down back in their offense.

