BYU Football Improves to No. 11 in AP Poll, No. 10 in Coaches Poll

Casey Lundquist

BYU improved to 6-0 for the first time since 2008 with a dominant win against Texas State. BYU's 6-0 start has earned them a spot in the top-25 for seven consecutive weeks.

AP released the seventh in-season AP top 25 on Sunday. It's important to remember that some of the ranked teams haven't played yet and others have played only one game. Most notably, the Big Ten kicked off their season yesterday which caused some shuffling in the rankings.

USATSI_15112789_168390393_lowres

Here is the new AP top 25:

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Georgia
  6. Oklahoma State
  7. Cincinnati
  8. Texas A&M
  9. Wisconsin
  10. Florida
  11. BYU
  12. Miami
  13. Michigan
  14. Oregon
  15. North Carolina
  16. Kansas State
  17. Indiana
  18. Penn State
  19. Marshall
  20. Coastal Carolina
  21. USC
  22. SMU
  23. Iowa State
  24. Oklahoma
  25. Boise State

BYU cracked the top 10 in the latest coaches poll - up from #11 last week. The coaches poll has included the Big Ten and the PAC-12 the last few weeks. Here is the latest coaches poll:

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Ohio State
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Georgia
  6. Oklahoma State
  7. Cincinnati
  8. Texas A&M
  9. Florida
  10. BYU
  11. Wisconsin
  12. Miami
  13. North Carolina
  14. Michigan
  15. Oregon
  16. Kansas State
  17. Penn State
  18. Marshall
  19. Indiana
  20. USC
  21. Coastal Carolina
  22. Iowa State
  23. SMU
  24. Oklahoma
  25. Army

BYU's next game is a Halloween matchup against Western Kentucky. Western Kentucky is 2-4 after they beat Chattanooga by a field goal on Saturday. BYU will be heavy favorites on Saturday - a win would make BYU 7-0 heading into Boise for a game against the Broncos. Boise State is 1-0 with a convincing victory over Utah State. Boise State is ranked #25 in this week's AP poll.

