BYU Football Improves to No. 11 in AP Poll, No. 10 in Coaches Poll

BYU improved to 6-0 for the first time since 2008 with a dominant win against Texas State. BYU's 6-0 start has earned them a spot in the top-25 for seven consecutive weeks.

AP released the seventh in-season AP top 25 on Sunday. It's important to remember that some of the ranked teams haven't played yet and others have played only one game. Most notably, the Big Ten kicked off their season yesterday which caused some shuffling in the rankings.

Here is the new AP top 25:

Clemson Alabama Ohio State Notre Dame Georgia Oklahoma State Cincinnati Texas A & M Wisconsin Florida BYU Miami Michigan Oregon North Carolina Kansas State Indiana Penn State Marshall Coastal Carolina USC SMU Iowa State Oklahoma Boise State

BYU cracked the top 10 in the latest coaches poll - up from #11 last week. The coaches poll has included the Big Ten and the PAC-12 the last few weeks. Here is the latest coaches poll:

Clemson Alabama Ohio State Notre Dame Georgia Oklahoma State Cincinnati Texas A & M Florida BYU Wisconsin Miami North Carolina Michigan Oregon Kansas State Penn State Marshall Indiana USC Coastal Carolina Iowa State SMU Oklahoma Army

BYU's next game is a Halloween matchup against Western Kentucky. Western Kentucky is 2-4 after they beat Chattanooga by a field goal on Saturday. BYU will be heavy favorites on Saturday - a win would make BYU 7-0 heading into Boise for a game against the Broncos. Boise State is 1-0 with a convincing victory over Utah State. Boise State is ranked #25 in this week's AP poll.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI