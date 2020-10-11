SI.com
BYU Football Improves to No. 13 in Coaches Poll, Stays at No. 15 in AP Poll

Casey Lundquist

BYU faced their toughest test of the season against UTSA. It was not the BYU team we've grown accustomed to watching over the last few weeks, but BYU won an ugly game on Saturday. Winning ugly games is important. BYU was three or four ugly wins away from a great season in 2019. Instead, BYU lost close games against Toledo, South Florida, San Diego State, and Hawaii finishing with a 7-6 record. How differently would we think about BYU's 2019 campaign if they were 10-3 or even 11-2 instead of 7-6? In reality, winning consistently in college football is not easy and BYU deserves credit for winning on Saturday. BYU's 4-0 start has earned them a spot in the top-25 for five consecutive weeks.

AP released the fifth in-season AP top 25 on Sunday. It's important to remember that some of the ranked teams haven't played yet and others have played three or four games.

Here is the new AP top 25:

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Georgia
  4. Notre Dame
  5. North Carolina
  6. Ohio State
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Cincinnati
  9. Penn State
  10. Florida
  11. Texas A&M
  12. Oregon
  13. Miami
  14. Auburn
  15. BYU
  16. Wisconsin
  17. SMU
  18. Tennessee
  19. Michigan
  20. Iowa State
  21. Louisiana-Lafayette
  22. Kansas State
  23. Virginia Tech
  24. Minnesota
  25. USC

BYU came in at #13 in the latest coaches poll - up from #15 last week. The coaches poll has included the Big Ten and the PAC-12 the last few weeks. Here is the latest coaches poll:

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Georgia
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Ohio State
  6. North Carolina
  7. Oklahoma State
  8. Penn State
  9. Florida
  10. Cincinnati
  11. Texas A&M
  12. Miami
  13. BYU
  14. Auburn
  15. Wisconsin
  16. Oregon
  17. Tennessee
  18. SMU
  19. Michigan
  20. Iowa State
  21. Louisiana
  22. Kansas State
  23. Virginia Tech
  24. USC
  25. Minnesota

BYU's next game is on Friday October 16th against Houston. Houston is 1-0 after a win over Tulane in which they turned the ball over five times and still scored 49 points. Houston received votes in the coaches poll this week.

