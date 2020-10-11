BYU Football Improves to No. 13 in Coaches Poll, Stays at No. 15 in AP Poll

BYU faced their toughest test of the season against UTSA. It was not the BYU team we've grown accustomed to watching over the last few weeks, but BYU won an ugly game on Saturday. Winning ugly games is important. BYU was three or four ugly wins away from a great season in 2019. Instead, BYU lost close games against Toledo, South Florida, San Diego State, and Hawaii finishing with a 7-6 record. How differently would we think about BYU's 2019 campaign if they were 10-3 or even 11-2 instead of 7-6? In reality, winning consistently in college football is not easy and BYU deserves credit for winning on Saturday. BYU's 4-0 start has earned them a spot in the top-25 for five consecutive weeks.

AP released the fifth in-season AP top 25 on Sunday. It's important to remember that some of the ranked teams haven't played yet and others have played three or four games.

Here is the new AP top 25:

Clemson Alabama Georgia Notre Dame North Carolina Ohio State Oklahoma State Cincinnati Penn State Florida Texas A & M Oregon Miami Auburn BYU Wisconsin SMU Tennessee Michigan Iowa State Louisiana-Lafayette Kansas State Virginia Tech Minnesota USC

BYU came in at #13 in the latest coaches poll - up from #15 last week. The coaches poll has included the Big Ten and the PAC-12 the last few weeks. Here is the latest coaches poll:

Clemson Alabama Georgia Notre Dame Ohio State North Carolina Oklahoma State Penn State Florida Cincinnati Texas A & M Miami BYU Auburn Wisconsin Oregon Tennessee SMU Michigan Iowa State Louisiana Kansas State Virginia Tech USC Minnesota

BYU's next game is on Friday October 16th against Houston. Houston is 1-0 after a win over Tulane in which they turned the ball over five times and still scored 49 points. Houston received votes in the coaches poll this week.

