BYU Football Improves to No. 18 in AP Poll, Falls to No. 23 in Coaches Poll
Casey Lundquist
BYU quickly turned a primetime game into a lopsided affair on Labor Day. The Cougars dominated the trenches on both sides of the ball. At the end of the first half, BYU had 17 first downs to Navy's 2 first downs. The Cougars had 304 yards on offense, the Midshipmen only had 48. BYU's win against the Midshipmen looks even better after Navy beat Tulane yesterday.
It's been two weeks since BYU played Navy, we've been tracking the national polls and ranking systems to see where BYU lands. Last week, BYU ranked no. 22 in the first coaches poll and no. 21 in the AP poll. Here is the new AP top 25:
- Clemson
- Alabama
- Oklahoma
- Georgia
- Florida
- LSU
- Notre Dame
- Texas
- Auburn
- Texas A&M
- North Carolina
- Miami
- UCF
- Cincinnati
- Oklahoma State
- Tennessee
- Memphis
- BYU
- Louisiana-Lafayette
- Virginia Tech
- Pitt
- Army
- Kentucky
- Louisville
- Marshall
It's important to remember a few things about the latest version of the AP top 25:
- This week's poll excludes teams from the Big Ten - that may change in the coming weeks.
- Some of the ranked teams haven't played yet, others have played two games.
Here is the latest coaches poll:
- Clemson
- Alabama
- Oklahoma
- Georgia
- LSU
- Florida
- Notre Dame
- Auburn
- Texas
- Ohio State
- Texas A&M
- North Carolina
- Penn State
- Miami
- UCF
- Cincinnati
- Wisconsin
- Oklahoma State
- Michigan
- Memphis
- Tennessee
- Minnesota
- BYU
- Virginia Tech
- Louisiana
Why did BYU drop a spot in the coaches poll? Because the coaches were allowed to vote for teams in the Big Ten - five Big Ten teams leapfrogged the Cougars.
BYU's next game is on September 26th against Troy.
