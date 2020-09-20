SI.com
BYU Football Improves to No. 18 in AP Poll, Falls to No. 23 in Coaches Poll

Casey Lundquist

BYU quickly turned a primetime game into a lopsided affair on Labor Day. The Cougars dominated the trenches on both sides of the ball. At the end of the first half, BYU had 17 first downs to Navy's 2 first downs. The Cougars had 304 yards on offense, the Midshipmen only had 48. BYU's win against the Midshipmen looks even better after Navy beat Tulane yesterday.

It's been two weeks since BYU played Navy, we've been tracking the national polls and ranking systems to see where BYU lands. Last week, BYU ranked no. 22 in the first coaches poll and no. 21 in the AP poll. Here is the new AP top 25:

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Georgia
  5. Florida
  6. LSU
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Texas
  9. Auburn
  10. Texas A&M
  11. North Carolina
  12. Miami
  13. UCF
  14. Cincinnati
  15. Oklahoma State
  16. Tennessee
  17. Memphis
  18. BYU
  19. Louisiana-Lafayette
  20. Virginia Tech
  21. Pitt
  22. Army
  23. Kentucky
  24. Louisville
  25. Marshall

It's important to remember a few things about the latest version of the AP top 25:

  • This week's poll excludes teams from the Big Ten - that may change in the coming weeks.
  • Some of the ranked teams haven't played yet, others have played two games.

Here is the latest coaches poll:

  1. Clemson
  2. Alabama
  3. Oklahoma
  4. Georgia
  5. LSU
  6. Florida
  7. Notre Dame
  8. Auburn
  9. Texas
  10. Ohio State
  11. Texas A&M
  12. North Carolina
  13. Penn State
  14. Miami
  15. UCF
  16. Cincinnati
  17. Wisconsin
  18. Oklahoma State
  19. Michigan
  20. Memphis
  21. Tennessee
  22. Minnesota
  23. BYU
  24. Virginia Tech
  25. Louisiana

Why did BYU drop a spot in the coaches poll? Because the coaches were allowed to vote for teams in the Big Ten - five Big Ten teams leapfrogged the Cougars.

BYU's next game is on September 26th against Troy.

