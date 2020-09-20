BYU Football Improves to No. 18 in AP Poll, Falls to No. 23 in Coaches Poll

BYU quickly turned a primetime game into a lopsided affair on Labor Day. The Cougars dominated the trenches on both sides of the ball. At the end of the first half, BYU had 17 first downs to Navy's 2 first downs. The Cougars had 304 yards on offense, the Midshipmen only had 48. BYU's win against the Midshipmen looks even better after Navy beat Tulane yesterday.

It's been two weeks since BYU played Navy, we've been tracking the national polls and ranking systems to see where BYU lands. Last week, BYU ranked no. 22 in the first coaches poll and no. 21 in the AP poll. Here is the new AP top 25:

Clemson Alabama Oklahoma Georgia Florida LSU Notre Dame Texas Auburn Texas A & M North Carolina Miami UCF Cincinnati Oklahoma State Tennessee Memphis BYU Louisiana-Lafayette Virginia Tech Pitt Army Kentucky Louisville Marshall

It's important to remember a few things about the latest version of the AP top 25:

This week's poll excludes teams from the Big Ten - that may change in the coming weeks.

Some of the ranked teams haven't played yet, others have played two games.

Here is the latest coaches poll:

Clemson Alabama Oklahoma Georgia LSU Florida Notre Dame Auburn Texas Ohio State Texas A & M North Carolina Penn State Miami UCF Cincinnati Wisconsin Oklahoma State Michigan Memphis Tennessee Minnesota BYU Virginia Tech Louisiana

Why did BYU drop a spot in the coaches poll? Because the coaches were allowed to vote for teams in the Big Ten - five Big Ten teams leapfrogged the Cougars.

BYU's next game is on September 26th against Troy.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI