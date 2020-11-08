BYU Football Improves to No. 8 in both AP Poll & Coaches Poll

BYU improved to 8-0 for the first time since 2001 with a dominant win over Boise State. BYU's 8-0 start has earned them a spot in the top-25 for nine consecutive weeks.

AP released another in-season AP top 25 on Sunday. It's important to remember that 2020 rankings are different than any rankings we've seen before - some of the ranked teams have only played one game while others have played eight games. Most notably, the PAC-12 kicked off their season week which caused some initial shuffling in the rankings.

Here is the new AP top 25:

Alabama Notre Dame Ohio State Clemson Texas A & M Florida Cincinnati BYU Miami Indiana Oregon Georgia Wisconsin Oklahoma State Coastal Carolina Marshall Iowa State Oklahoma SMU USC Texas Liberty Northwestern Auburn Louisiana

BYU improved to #8 in the coaches poll - up from #9 last week. The coaches poll has included the Big Ten and the PAC-12 the last few weeks. Here is the latest coaches poll:

Alabama Notre Dame Ohio State Clemson Florida Texas A & M Cincinnati BYU Miami Indiana Georgia Oregon Oklahoma State Wisconsin Marshall Iowa State Coastal Carolina Oklahoma SMU USC Auburn Liberty Northwestern Texas Army

BYU will take this week off after seven straight games. Some BYU fans have asked whether BYU will try to squeeze in a game against a team like UMass this weekend. BYU AD Tom Holmoe took to Twitter on Saturday to notify BYU fans that the Cougars won't try to schedule a game. Tom Holmoe said the following in his tweet:

"Coug Nation, We’ve just played 7 games in a row. With a game scheduled in 2 weeks, if we add a game this week that would make 9 in a row. Kalani will use the BYE this weekend wisely to strengthen the boys -in every way- for whatever lies ahead. Love your passion!"

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI