BYU Football Improves to No. 8 in both AP Poll & Coaches Poll

Casey Lundquist

BYU improved to 8-0 for the first time since 2001 with a dominant win over Boise State. BYU's 8-0 start has earned them a spot in the top-25 for nine consecutive weeks.

AP released another in-season AP top 25 on Sunday. It's important to remember that 2020 rankings are different than any rankings we've seen before - some of the ranked teams have only played one game while others have played eight games. Most notably, the PAC-12 kicked off their season week which caused some initial shuffling in the rankings.

USATSI_14990321_168390393_lowres

Here is the new AP top 25:

  1. Alabama
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Ohio State
  4. Clemson
  5. Texas A&M
  6. Florida
  7. Cincinnati
  8. BYU
  9. Miami
  10. Indiana
  11. Oregon
  12. Georgia
  13. Wisconsin
  14. Oklahoma State
  15. Coastal Carolina
  16. Marshall
  17. Iowa State
  18. Oklahoma
  19. SMU
  20. USC
  21. Texas
  22. Liberty
  23. Northwestern
  24. Auburn
  25. Louisiana

BYU improved to #8 in the coaches poll - up from #9 last week. The coaches poll has included the Big Ten and the PAC-12 the last few weeks. Here is the latest coaches poll:

  1. Alabama
  2. Notre Dame
  3. Ohio State
  4. Clemson
  5. Florida
  6. Texas A&M
  7. Cincinnati
  8. BYU
  9. Miami
  10. Indiana
  11. Georgia
  12. Oregon
  13. Oklahoma State
  14. Wisconsin
  15. Marshall
  16. Iowa State
  17. Coastal Carolina
  18. Oklahoma
  19. SMU
  20. USC
  21. Auburn
  22. Liberty
  23. Northwestern
  24. Texas
  25. Army

BYU will take this week off after seven straight games. Some BYU fans have asked whether BYU will try to squeeze in a game against a team like UMass this weekend. BYU AD Tom Holmoe took to Twitter on Saturday to notify BYU fans that the Cougars won't try to schedule a game. Tom Holmoe said the following in his tweet:

"Coug Nation, We’ve just played 7 games in a row. With a game scheduled in 2 weeks, if we add a game this week that would make 9 in a row. Kalani will use the BYE this weekend wisely to strengthen the boys -in every way- for whatever lies ahead. Love your passion!"

