BYU Football Improves to No. 8 in both AP Poll & Coaches Poll
Casey Lundquist
BYU improved to 8-0 for the first time since 2001 with a dominant win over Boise State. BYU's 8-0 start has earned them a spot in the top-25 for nine consecutive weeks.
AP released another in-season AP top 25 on Sunday. It's important to remember that 2020 rankings are different than any rankings we've seen before - some of the ranked teams have only played one game while others have played eight games. Most notably, the PAC-12 kicked off their season week which caused some initial shuffling in the rankings.
Here is the new AP top 25:
- Alabama
- Notre Dame
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Texas A&M
- Florida
- Cincinnati
- BYU
- Miami
- Indiana
- Oregon
- Georgia
- Wisconsin
- Oklahoma State
- Coastal Carolina
- Marshall
- Iowa State
- Oklahoma
- SMU
- USC
- Texas
- Liberty
- Northwestern
- Auburn
- Louisiana
BYU improved to #8 in the coaches poll - up from #9 last week. The coaches poll has included the Big Ten and the PAC-12 the last few weeks. Here is the latest coaches poll:
- Alabama
- Notre Dame
- Ohio State
- Clemson
- Florida
- Texas A&M
- Cincinnati
- BYU
- Miami
- Indiana
- Georgia
- Oregon
- Oklahoma State
- Wisconsin
- Marshall
- Iowa State
- Coastal Carolina
- Oklahoma
- SMU
- USC
- Auburn
- Liberty
- Northwestern
- Texas
- Army
BYU will take this week off after seven straight games. Some BYU fans have asked whether BYU will try to squeeze in a game against a team like UMass this weekend. BYU AD Tom Holmoe took to Twitter on Saturday to notify BYU fans that the Cougars won't try to schedule a game. Tom Holmoe said the following in his tweet:
"Coug Nation, We’ve just played 7 games in a row. With a game scheduled in 2 weeks, if we add a game this week that would make 9 in a row. Kalani will use the BYE this weekend wisely to strengthen the boys -in every way- for whatever lies ahead. Love your passion!"
