BYU Football: Injured Players that Could Return Against Houston

Casey Lundquist

BYU is 4-0 heading into a nationally televised matchup against Houston on Friday. A win is a win in college football and it's important that BYU can win ugly games. However, BYU wasn't as crisp against UTSA in their 27-20 win on Saturday and they have plenty of room to improve. Here is a list of injured players that could return on Friday and give BYU a needed boost:

James Empey - OL

Of all the players on this list, I think Empey's return would give BYU's offense the biggest boost. Empey is the signal caller up front and BYU could really use his intelligence and experience against an aggressive Houston defense.

Tristen Hoge - OL

Tristen Hoge played really well in his only start against Navy. Hoge's return is less likely than Empey's.

Keanu Saleapaga - OL

Saleapaga started multiple games for BYU in 2019. His healthy return would add to BYU's depth along the offensive line.

Sione Finau - RB

BYU Running Back Sione Finau against Idaho State

Did you know? Sione Finau was BYU's leading rusher in 2019. Finau runs with a different style compared to co-starters Tyler Allgeier and Lopini Katoa. A healthy Finau would be a big boost to BYU's backfield. Coach Grimes said this morning that Finau could be available this week.

Jake Oldroyd - K

Jake Oldroyd has been solid for BYU in 2020. Without him, BYU missed a PAT on Saturday. BYU could really use a healthy Oldroyd in a game that could be decided by special teams.

