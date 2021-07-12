BYU is in Early on Legacy Recruit Devon Rice

In June, BYU was the first to offer 2024 athlete Devon Rice. Devon is the son of former BYU great Rodney Rice, and the brother of 2021 signee Quenton Rice. I caught up with Devon to get an update on his recruitment and discuss his offer from BYU.

As a freshman at Bishop Gorman High School in Las Vegas, Devon started the season (which was shortened due to COVID-19) playing junior varsity where he exceled at both running back and defensive back. Devon was later moved up to Varsity. You can check out a few of his freshman highlights in the above embedded video.

Devon has shown the early potential to be a special player at running back. When you combine his speed, his vision, and his notable ability to change directions, he seems like a player who will see his recruitment ramp up in the coming years. He also has all the physical tools to be a defensive back at the next level - it wouldn't be surprising to see him start to accumulate more offers as he puts together more varsity film.

Devon first came in contact with Coach Clark last month at a Dixie State mega camp. "After the camp, Coach Clark informed me that I have been on BYU’s radar for awhile," Devon said. "They liked what they had seen at the workout, a couple days later they made me an offer...receiving my first offer was a dream come true and very exciting."

Devon Rice (right) with Father Rodney Rice (left)

Rice is very familiar with BYU - his Father Rodney played DB at BYU from 1986-1988. Rodney Rice had a very successful career at BYU. In two seasons, Rodney totaled 12 interceptions as a Cougar. Thanks to BYUtv's twitter account, I was able to track down a few of Rodney's highlights:

On what his Dad has told him about his BYU experience, Devon said, "My Dad has told me many crazy stories about his time at BYU, but I’ve got to say the main thing he brings up about his alma mater is how much fun he had. All he ever talks about is the relationships he’s been able to build and keep throughout his time at BYU."

Devon can also turn to his older brother Quenton who signed with BYU as part of the 2021 signing class. "My brother Quenton has told me that the recruiting process with BYU has been very good to him," Devon said. "Coach Clark and other staff members have always been very friendly and helpful with all of his needs."

Devon is hearing from a few different schools and he has made an unofficial visit to UNLV, but BYU is the only school that has extended a scholarship offer. According to Devon, he was offered as an athlete. "I’m prepared to play anywhere they feel I can be an asset on a team," Rice said.

Devon Rice will be a name that BYU fans should remember once we approach the 2024 class.