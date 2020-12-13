John Henry Daley to Make College Decision on Monday

One of BYU's top targets, John Henry Daley, announced that he will make his college decision on Monday. Daley tells Sports Illustrated that he will choose between BYU, Stanford, Washington State, and San Diego State.

BYU was John Henry's first scholarship offer in March of 2019 and the Cougars have been considered the leader from the beginning. However, Daley has played things close to the vest throughout the process, and anything can happy in the world of recruiting.

Daley had 22 sacks as a senior which led the state of Utah. Daley is a consensus three-star recruit. After his fantastic senior season, Daley went from a low three-star recruit to a high three-star recruit and he earned an offer from Stanford along the way.

BYU is already building a good class at defensive end - adding Daley would be the cherry on top of a great DE class. Enoka Migao is a DE commit who holds offers from the likes of Michigan State, Colorado, Arizona, and Oregon State. Logan Fano is a BYU commit - Fano chose the Cougars over Utah, Washington, Oklahoma, Michigan, Nebraska, and Wisconsin among others.

Daley will serve a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints after he graduates before enrolling at his school of choice.

