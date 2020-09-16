SI.com
CougsDaily
HomeNewsLavell's Lounge+
Search

BYU Football: Kick Time and Television Network Announced for Louisiana Tech

Casey Lundquist

BYU announced another addition to their 2020 schedule On Monday. Louisiana Tech will travel to Provo to play BYU on October 2nd. Today, BYU announced the kick time and television network for Louisiana Tech:

The Cougars will kick off against the Bulldogs at 7 PM MDT on ESPN2.

Here are three things to know about Louisiana Tech:

1. 10-3 in 2019

The Bulldogs are coming off a very successful 2019 campaign. Louisiana Tech went 10-3 in 2019 including a bowl victory over Miami. They pitched a shutout against the Hurricanes in the Independence Bowl in a 14-0 victory.

2. Returning production

LA Tech allowed 377 ypg last year which ranked 53rd in the nation. However, they lose most of the production from their 2019 defense. According to ESPN, Tech returns only 31% of their defensive production which ranks 128th out 130 FBS teams.

3. First game between the two programs

From BYU's official press release:

"The two institutions have never met before in football. Located in Ruston, Louisiana, LA Tech began playing football in 1901. The Bulldogs have been a member of Conference USA since 2013 and went 10-3 in 2019, including a 14-0 victory over Miami in the 2019 Independence Bowl. In 118 seasons of football, LA Tech has won three Division II national championships (1972, 1973, 1974) and 25 conference titles. Current head coach Skip Holtz, son of legendary coach Lou Holtz, is beginning his eighth season at the helm with an overall record of 56-36, including six straight bowl victories, which is the longest bowl winning streak in college football."

THANKS FOR READING COUGS DAILY
Register today for free or log in to access this premium article.
Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

BYU Basketball Commit Jake Wahlin on Culture Under Mark Pope

Jake Wahlin committed to BYU over offers from Arizona State, San Diego State, and others.

Casey Lundquist

Get to Know BYU Basketball Commit Jake Wahlin

Jake Wahlin committed to BYU over offers from Arizona State, San Diego State, and others.

Casey Lundquist

Breaking: Jake Wahlin Commits to BYU Basketball

BYU added their first commit to the 2021 recruiting class.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

Updated ESPN FPI Predictions on the 2020 BYU Football Season

ESPN FPI currently gives BYU a 25% chance to go undefeated.

Casey Lundquist

A Look at BYU's Current Scheduling Options in November

BYU has three openings in November - here are BYU's current scheduling options.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Adds Game Against Louisiana Tech

BYU announced another addition to their 2020 schedule this morning.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Three Things to Know About Louisiana Tech

BYU added Louisiana Tech to their 2020 schedule on Monday.

Casey Lundquist

How Former Cougars Fared in the NFL: Week One

Checking in on former BYU Cougars in the NFL.

Casey Lundquist

Five Players that Stood Out During BYU's Convincing Victory over Navy

Taking a closer look at some individual performances that stood out against Navy.

Casey Lundquist

by

Casey Lundquist

BYU Makes the Cut in Latest AP Top 25 Poll

AP released the first in-season AP top 25 and BYU made the cut.

Casey Lundquist