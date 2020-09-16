BYU Football: Kick Time and Television Network Announced for Louisiana Tech

BYU announced another addition to their 2020 schedule On Monday. Louisiana Tech will travel to Provo to play BYU on October 2nd. Today, BYU announced the kick time and television network for Louisiana Tech:

The Cougars will kick off against the Bulldogs at 7 PM MDT on ESPN2.

Here are three things to know about Louisiana Tech:

1. 10-3 in 2019

The Bulldogs are coming off a very successful 2019 campaign. Louisiana Tech went 10-3 in 2019 including a bowl victory over Miami. They pitched a shutout against the Hurricanes in the Independence Bowl in a 14-0 victory.

2. Returning production

LA Tech allowed 377 ypg last year which ranked 53rd in the nation. However, they lose most of the production from their 2019 defense. According to ESPN, Tech returns only 31% of their defensive production which ranks 128th out 130 FBS teams.

3. First game between the two programs

From BYU's official press release:

"The two institutions have never met before in football. Located in Ruston, Louisiana, LA Tech began playing football in 1901. The Bulldogs have been a member of Conference USA since 2013 and went 10-3 in 2019, including a 14-0 victory over Miami in the 2019 Independence Bowl. In 118 seasons of football, LA Tech has won three Division II national championships (1972, 1973, 1974) and 25 conference titles. Current head coach Skip Holtz, son of legendary coach Lou Holtz, is beginning his eighth season at the helm with an overall record of 56-36, including six straight bowl victories, which is the longest bowl winning streak in college football."