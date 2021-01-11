Lebron James Gives Sione Takitaki a Shout Out Following Game-Sealing Interception

Former BYU great Sione Takitaki intercepted a Ben Rothlisberger pass late in the fourth quarter to seal the Browns' victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. The Steelers, who trailed 28-0 in the first quarter, were trying to cut the lead to one possession with four minutes remaining. Takitaki's interception put an end to their comeback attempt and sealed the Browns' first playoff victory since 1995.

You can watch Takitaki's interception in the video embedded at the top of this article.

Lebron James gave the former BYU linebacker a shout out on social media following the game-sealing interception:

Lebron James, who is a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan and an Ohio native, was 10 years old the last time the Browns won a playoff game.

Lebron James was not the only Browns fan that took to social media to celebrate the Takitaki interception. In fact, the 2030 census might include a few more Ohio natives named Takitaki:

Here are a few of the best social media reactions to Takitaki's interception:

On top of the interception, Takitaki added three total tackles and one solo tackle against the Steelers. Takitaki now has 67 total tackles on the season which is tied for third on the Browns. Takitaki played for BYU from 2014-2018 where he had 241 total tackles, 15.5 sacks, and 33.5 tackles for loss.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI