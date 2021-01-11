NewsLavell's Lounge+
Search
Publish date:

Lebron James Gives Sione Takitaki a Shout Out Following Game-Sealing Interception

Lebron James gave the former BYU great a shout out on social media.
Author:

Former BYU great Sione Takitaki intercepted a Ben Rothlisberger pass late in the fourth quarter to seal the Browns' victory over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night. The Steelers, who trailed 28-0 in the first quarter, were trying to cut the lead to one possession with four minutes remaining. Takitaki's interception put an end to their comeback attempt and sealed the Browns' first playoff victory since 1995.

You can watch Takitaki's interception in the video embedded at the top of this article.

Lebron James gave the former BYU linebacker a shout out on social media following the game-sealing interception:

Lebron James, who is a lifelong Cleveland Browns fan and an Ohio native, was 10 years old the last time the Browns won a playoff game.

USATSI_15419519_168390393_lowres (1)

Lebron James was not the only Browns fan that took to social media to celebrate the Takitaki interception. In fact, the 2030 census might include a few more Ohio natives named Takitaki:

Here are a few of the best social media reactions to Takitaki's interception:

On top of the interception, Takitaki added three total tackles and one solo tackle against the Steelers. Takitaki now has 67 total tackles on the season which is tied for third on the Browns. Takitaki played for BYU from 2014-2018 where he had 241 total tackles, 15.5 sacks, and 33.5 tackles for loss.

You probably noticed that our site looks a little different. It is currently under construction and the commenting capability is turned off. While we work on some exciting updates to improve your experience, you can ask us questions through one of our social media channels:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

USATSI_15419240_168390393_lowres

Lebron James Gives Sione Takitaki a Shout Out Following Game-Sealing Interception

Lebron James gave the former BYU great a shout out on social media.

USATSI_15350920_168390393_lowres

The 10 Uniform Combinations that BYU Football Wore in 2020

In 12 games, BYU wore 10 different uniform combinations in 2020.

Stanley Raass Headshot

BYU Football Target Stanley Raass Updates His Recruitment

Stanley Raass is a 2023 defensive line prospect out of Skyridge High School.

USATSI_15351669_168390393_lowres

BYU Football: Candidates for Offensive Line Coach

BYU is in the market for a new offensive line coach

USATSI_15384543_168390393_lowres

David Pollack Compares Zach Wilson to Two NFL Greats

David Pollack said the two comparisons he makes scare him because they "are too good."

Smith Snowden

BYU Football Target Smith Snowden Updates His Recruitment

Smith Snowden is the son of former BYU RB, Will Snowden

USATSI_15408141_168390393_lowres

The Good & The Bad from BYU Basketball's Blowout Loss at Gonzaga

BYU traveled to Spokane on Thursday to take on the #1 Gonzaga Bulldogs.

USATSI_15389763_168390393_lowres

BYU Basketball: Three Things to Know About Gonzaga

BYU basketball travels to the Kennel to take on the top-ranked Bulldogs on Thursday night.