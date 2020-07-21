CougsDaily
BYU Football Makes the Cut for Elia Migao

Casey Lundquist

Elia Migao is an Offensive Line prospect out of Temecula, California. Listed at 6'3 320 lbs., Migao has received offers from the likes of Oregon, Arizona State, Colorado, Nebraska, and Michigan State. Elia's brother, Enoka, is a 2021 Defensive End prospect who also holds a BYU offer. In May, I had a chance to catch up with Elia and get an update on his recruitment. That video interview is also included in this article. Yesterday, Migao cut his list of schools to six: San Diego State, Arizona, San Jose State, Michigan State, Oregon State, and BYU.

Of the six schools on his list, Migao recently told Sports Illustrated that he hears from BYU, San Diego State, and Arizona the most. In an earlier interview with Sports Illustrated, Elia talked about the potential of playing with his brother: ""We actually do talk about it a lot. We always grew up wanting to play with each other...if that opportunity is there we are more than happy to take it. If our road's split, it just so happens to be."

Elia's final six indicates his hopes to play with his brother at the next level. Every team on the list has also offered Enoka except for San Jose State. 

While visiting family in Utah, Elia recently had the opportunity to check out BYU's campus and facilities. It's a recruiting dead period, however, so he wasn't able to have any contact with coaches. Elia has a few sisters that attend BYU.

