BYU Football Makes the Cut for Kingsley Suamataia

After months of trying to make up ground in Kingsley Suamataia's recruitment, BYU made the cut of Suamataia's top seven schools today. BYU was included alongside Utah, Oregon, Virginia, Arkansas, Utah State, and USC.

Oregon has been viewed as the favorite to land Suamataia's services for months but Suamataia, obviously, remains uncommitted. For BYU and every other school not named Oregon, they want the decision to be delayed as long as possible. If BYU is going to make an unprecedented recruiting comeback and land Suamataia, they will need a drawn out decision that allows them to compete for an official visit. Each recruit is allotted five official visits during their recruitment. There's no such thing as second or third place in recruiting, but making the top seven is a very positive outcome for BYU right now.

Kingsley is the top 2021 prospect in the state of Utah and was recently named one of the top-five Offensive Tackle prospects in the country by SI All-American. Here's what the scouting team at SI All-American had to say about Kingsley's game:

"Suamataia can bend well for his size and is a well-balanced athlete with good lower-trunk athleticism. He’s effective both versus the run and pass, as he uses good agility and redirect ability to execute his assignments. He can pull and trap, as well as reach and climb from deuce blocks. Suamataia has good movement skills to mirror in pass-protection and can instinctively counter with his mitts during a rush. While he could be a great guard at the college level, we feel he projects well as a left tackle who excels in zone-blocking concepts in the run game."

