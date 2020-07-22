CougsDaily
Top Stories
News

BYU Football Target Kingsley Suamataia Named Top Five Tackle in the Country

Casey Lundquist

The Sports Illustrated All American team is listing the top ten high school prospects at every position. Today, they listed the top ten Offensive Tackles. BYU target Kingsley Suamataia made the top five. Here is what the SI team had to say about Kingsley:

4. Kingsley Suamataia, Orem (Utah) High

6-foot-4, 278 pounds (These were his measurables as a Freshman. He now stands 6-foot-6, 305 pounds.)

Schools of Interest: Oregon, BYU and Georgia, among others

"Suamataia can bend well for his size and is a well-balanced athlete with good lower-trunk athleticism. He’s effective both versus the run and pass, as he uses good agility and redirect ability to execute his assignments. He can pull and trap, as well as reach and climb from deuce blocks. Suamataia has good movement skills to mirror in pass-protection and can instinctively counter with his mitts during a rush. While he could be a great guard at the college level, we feel he projects well as a left tackle who excels in zone-blocking concepts in the run game."

In a previous article, I wrote about three things that college coaches consistently compliment when they watch his film:

  1. Finishing blocks
  2. Playing with a nasty attitude
  3. Athleticism

There's a lot to like about Suamataia's game. Along with those things listed above, a few things stand out:

Frame

Suamataia is long with a broad frame. His size and strength allow him to maintain control at the point of attack - he consistently knocks back his opponents at the line of scrimmage.

Quickness

Defenders, especially at the high school level, simply don't have the strength to bull rush Suamataia. As a result, they often try a speed rush around the edge. Suamataia's first step is quick enough to prevent defenders from beating him off the edge. He's also quick enough to react to a jab step back to his inside shoulder.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI

Comments

News

FEATURED
COMMUNITY

Where Does BYU Fit if Only Power Five Conferences Play during the Fall?

Sports Illustrated's Pat Forde talks about the G5 schools moving to a Spring season while P5 schools remain in the Fall.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football Makes the Cut for Elia Migao

Elia Migao cut his list to six schools.

Casey Lundquist

by

punters

Watch: Former BYU Basketball Star Yoeli Childs Refines Jump Shot in Preparation for the NBA Draft

Yoeli Childs recently released a a workout video on his personal Instagram.

Casey Lundquist

Breaking: Devonta'e Henry-Cole Intends to Transfer to Utah State

News broke today that Devonta'e Henry-Cole intends to transfer from BYU.

Casey Lundquist

Report: Filip Petrusev Won't Return to Gonzaga

One of Gonzaga's best players has reportedly started his professional career in Europe.

Casey Lundquist

Who Could be the Next to Commit to BYU Football?

There are a few recruits to keep an eye on if you're a BYU fan.

Casey Lundquist

BYU AD Tom Holmoe Addresses Scheduling and COVID-19 Protocols

BYU AD Tom Holmoe joined BYU Sports Nation and addressed various relevant topics.

Casey Lundquist

Recapping the Preseason Recognition for the BYU Football Team

It's that time of year - watch list season. Here are all BYU football players that have earned preseason recognition.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Football: Weekly Recruiting Update 7/19/2020

Get the latest updates on the week in BYU Football recruiting.

Casey Lundquist

BYU Offers '23 DB Smith Snowden

Smith Snowden is the son of former BYU RB, Will Snowden

Casey Lundquist