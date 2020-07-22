BYU Football Target Kingsley Suamataia Named Top Five Tackle in the Country

The Sports Illustrated All American team is listing the top ten high school prospects at every position. Today, they listed the top ten Offensive Tackles. BYU target Kingsley Suamataia made the top five. Here is what the SI team had to say about Kingsley:

4. Kingsley Suamataia, Orem (Utah) High

6-foot-4, 278 pounds (These were his measurables as a Freshman. He now stands 6-foot-6, 305 pounds.)

Schools of Interest: Oregon, BYU and Georgia, among others

"Suamataia can bend well for his size and is a well-balanced athlete with good lower-trunk athleticism. He’s effective both versus the run and pass, as he uses good agility and redirect ability to execute his assignments. He can pull and trap, as well as reach and climb from deuce blocks. Suamataia has good movement skills to mirror in pass-protection and can instinctively counter with his mitts during a rush. While he could be a great guard at the college level, we feel he projects well as a left tackle who excels in zone-blocking concepts in the run game."

In a previous article, I wrote about three things that college coaches consistently compliment when they watch his film:

Finishing blocks Playing with a nasty attitude Athleticism

There's a lot to like about Suamataia's game. Along with those things listed above, a few things stand out:

Frame

Suamataia is long with a broad frame. His size and strength allow him to maintain control at the point of attack - he consistently knocks back his opponents at the line of scrimmage.

Quickness

Defenders, especially at the high school level, simply don't have the strength to bull rush Suamataia. As a result, they often try a speed rush around the edge. Suamataia's first step is quick enough to prevent defenders from beating him off the edge. He's also quick enough to react to a jab step back to his inside shoulder.

