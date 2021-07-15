BYU Makes the Final Four for Coveted Wide Receiver Cody Hagen

When BYU offered Cody Hagen a scholarship in April of 2020, they were the first FBS school to offer the Corner Canyon wide receiver a scholarship. Since then, he has reeled in offers from the likes of Utah State, Utah, USC, Oregon, Arizona, Stanford, and Oregon State among others.

On Wednesday, Hagen cut his list of schools to four. His final four included BYU, USC, Stanford, and Utah.

Listed at 6'1, 175 pounds, Hagen had over 1,100 yards receiving in 2020. At a recent 7v7 tournament, Hagen stood out as the best athlete at the tournament. Below is my description of his performance that day.

BYU has had Cody Hagen at the top of their board ever since they offered him in April of 2020...Hagen was simply the best skill player in attendance on Saturday. Between his 10.5 speed, his reliable hands, and his crisp routes, he was impossible to defend. Hagen is currently a three-star recruit according to 247Sports. I would be very surprised if he is not elevated to four-star status by the end of this recruiting cycle.

Since the time of that article, Hagen has been upgraded to a four-star recruit by 247Sports.

Signing Hagen will be an uphill battle, especially with the emergence of schools like USC and Stanford. However, making the final four is a critical step for BYU as it keeps the door open down the final stretch of Hagen's recruitment.

Making the final cut speaks volumes of the recruiting efforts of BYU's coaching staff. In my conversations with Hagen throughout the process, Hagen has always spoken very highly of BYU WR coach Fesi Sitake.

In an earlier conversation, Hagen told Cougs Daily that he hopes to "have a decision made this Summer before our season begins."

