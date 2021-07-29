BYU is Making a Run at Air Force Commit Parker Kingston

On Wednesday, BYU extended a scholarship offer to Roy High School's Parker Kingston. Kingston, who started at quarterback for Roy as a junior, was offered a scholarship as a wide receiver. Kingston played wide receiver at Roy as a sophomore when Jaxson Dart played quarterback for the Royals. I had a chance to catch up with Kingston to get an update on his recruitment and discuss his recent offer from BYU.

Just two weeks ago, Kingston made a verbal pledge to the Air Force Academy. However, he is still planning to make a few of the schools that are recruiting him the most. "I'm still going to take my visits," Kingston said, "I want to take one to BYU, Air Force, Utah."

BYU offensive coordinator Aaron Roderick and wide receiver coach Fesi Sitake are the two members of BYU's staff that contact Kingston the most. "This is a really big opportunity for me to play football at the next level," Kingston said of the BYU offer.

While Kingston doesn't have any connections to the BYU football program, he does, train with former BYU wide receiver Ross Apo. Apo is the founder of Mile Wide Receiver, he has trained current BYU wide receivers like Talmage Gunther, Puka Nacua, and Chase Roberts.

During the Spring, Kingston participated in track for the first time. His times improved as the year went on until he recorded a PR of 10.79 in the 100M.

Parker's ability to make guys miss stands out on film. You can check out his junior and sophomore film below.

If BYU can lure him away from Air Force, Kingston would be a valuable addition to BYU's 2022 class.