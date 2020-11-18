If you've been following our recruiting coverage, you will know that BYU has very limited spots available in this class (scholarship crunch) and most of BYU's top targets are well known - guys like Logan Fano, John Henry Daley, and Jaxson Dart among others. If new targets come along and receive offers late in the process, it says a lot about BYU's evaluation of that prospect. That's exactly what happened this week when BYU offered athlete Bryson Reeves.

Reeves, who is listed at 6'2 195 lbs., plays both wide receiver and defensive back for St. Francis High School in California. Francis is listed as a three-star prospect from 247Sports and he holds offers from Boise State, Vanderbilt, Utah State, UNLV, and Colorado State among others.

You can check out his junior highlights below. Reeves hasn't played as a senior due to COVID-19 postponements in California.

Reeves had over 1,000 yards receiving as a junior. He also intercepted three passes and returned a few kicks for touchdowns. On offense, he runs good routes and he uses his length to highpoint the football. He absorbs contact well and is effective after the catch. On defense, he is really physical and he tackles well in space. BYU is recruiting him as a defensive back.

