BYU Football Offers 2022 RB Ollie Gordon

BYU's coaching staff is using the bye week to get a head start on the 2022 recruiting class. BYU offered 2022 running back Ollie Gordon on Wednesday. Gordon preps at Trinity High School in Euless, Texas - the same high school that BYU WR Keanu Hill attended. Gordon has heard good things about BYU from Hill. According to Gordon, Hill told him, "The football team and everything down there is nice." Hill also mentioned to Gordon that the Cougars like to run the ball behind a good offensive line and Ollie has even been able to watch a few BYU games this Fall.

Gordon has already earned offers from the likes of Utah, Washington State, Iowa State, and Houston with more inevitably to come. Of the schools that have been recruiting him, Gordon tells me that he hears from Utah the most. Offensive line coach Eric Mateos has been in contact with Gordon for a few weeks - Texas is Mateos' recruiting area. However, running backs coach Harvey Unga officially extended the offer on Wednesday:

Gordon is a well-rounded back that can catch out of the backfield, run with physicality, and he possesses the breakaway speed necessary to turn tight running lanes into long plays. You can see a few of his highlights from this season below, make sure to watch the video until the end:

BYU would do very well to add Gordon to their 2022 class, but there is a long ways to go until Gordon will sign with the school of his choice.

Want to share opinions or ask questions? We want to hear them! Making a profile is free and it only takes ~1 minute to set up. Also, be sure to like us on social media for future coverage:

Facebook - @BYUSportsIllustrated

Twitter - @SI_BYU and Casey Lundquist at @casey_lundquist

Instagram - @BYU_SI