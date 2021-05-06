BYU Football Offers Carson Tabaracci

On Wednesday evening, the BYU football staff offered Carson Tabaracci a scholarship. Tabaracci is a versatile 2022 prospect out of Park City whose recruitment has exploded over the last few months. Tabaracci received his first offer to play at Colorado State in January. Since then, he has received offers from the likes of Utah, Oregon, Michigan, USC, UCLA, Oregon State, and 14 other schools.

Last season, Tabaracci primarily played running back for Park City. However, he also lined up at linebacker, safety, wide receiver, and quarterback. You can check out his junior film below.

BYU is up against some of the biggest names in college football and they are a little late to the party - it will be an uphill battle to land Tabaracci's services. For now, the goal will be to get him on campus for a visit or a Summer camp.

Park City is not necessarily known as a recruiting hotbed in the state of Utah, but it has produced some talented players over the last two recruiting classes. For instance, Coco Lukrich signed with Stanford as part of the 2021 signing class. Park City is also home to to Sam Alford and Max Alford, twins that hold offers from a few of the academy schools. The Alford twins are also on BYU's radar, and it wouldn't be surprising if the twins received BYU offers this Summer.

